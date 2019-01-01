EN VIVO Online: Manchester City - Southampton, por la Copa de la Liga
Manchester City y Southampton se enfrentan este martes por los octavos de final de la Copa de la Liga (Carabao Cup), en el Etihad Stadium. El equipo de Pep Guardiola, campeón en las últimas dos ediciones, buscará meterse entre los ocho mejores del tradicional torneo inglés frente a los Santos, que vienen de ser goleados 9-0 como local frente al Leicester.
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES
|PARTIDO
|M. City - Southampton
|FECHA
|Martes, 29 de octubre
|ESTADIO
|Etihad Stadium
|HORARIO
|16:45 en Chile
PROBABLES ONCENAS
Manchester City: Claudio Bravo; Kyle Walker, Nicolás Otamendi, Eric García, Angeliño; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez . DT: Pep Guardiola.
Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard; Yan Valery, Oriol Romeu, Pierre Hojbjerg, Stuart Armstrong, Kevin Danso; Che Adams, Shane Long. DT: Ralph Hasenhüttl.
HORA DEL PARTIDO, DÓNDE VERLO POR TV
El partido se jugará el próximo martes 29 de octubre de 2019 a las 21:45 hora española e Islas Baleares (20:45 en las Islas Canarias, 16:45 en Argentina y Chile , 14:45 en Colombia y México).
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|
Sudamérica
|
ESPN
|
ESP: 21:00
CANALES Y STREAMING
En Chile, el duelo entre Manchester City y Southampton por la Copa de la Liga será transmisión en vivo y en directo de ESPN, en las siguientes señales de acuerdo a tu cableoperador:
VTR: 48 (SD) (Stgo) - 843 (HD)
DTV: 621 (SD) - 1620 (HD)
ENTEL: 212 (HD)
CLARO: 174 (SD) - 474 (HD)
GTD/TELSUR: 84 (SD)
MOVISTAR: 480 (SD) - 884 (HD)
TU VES: 508 (SD)
Mientras que por Streaming lo podrás seguir a través de ESPN Play, DirecTV Play, DirecTV GO, VTR Play y Movistar Play.
ÚLTIMOS PARTIDOS Y PRÓXIMOS COMPROMISOS
MANCHESTER CITY
Últimos partidos
|PARTIDO
|COMPETICIÓN
|FECHA
|M. City 5-1 Atalanta
|Champions League
|22/10/2019
|M. City 3-0 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|26/10/2019
Próximos partidos
|PARTIDO
|COMPETICIÓN
|FECHA
|HORARIO
|M. City - Southampton
|Premier League
|02/11/2019
|12:00
|Atalanta - M. City
|Champions League
|06/11/2019
|17:00
SOUTHAMPTON
Últimos partidos
|PARTIDO
|COMPETICIÓN
|FECHA
|Wolves 1-1 Southampton
|Premier League
|19/10/2019
|Southampton 0-9 Leicester
|Premier League
|25/10/2019
Próximos partidos
|PARTIDO
|COMPETICIÓN
|FECHA
|HORARIO
|M. City - Southampton
|Premier League
|02/11/2019
|12:00
|Southampton - Everton
|Premier League
|09/11/2019
|12:00