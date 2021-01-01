EN VIVO ONLINE: Everton vs. West Ham United, por la Premier League 20/21

Sin James Rodríguez por sexto partido consecutivo y con las bajas adicionales de Allan y Digne, el equipo de Carlo Ancelotti recibe al United en una jornada más de la Premier League.

viene de cuatro victorias consecutivas en Liga que lo tienen a tres puntos del primer lugar, por lo que una victoria ante los Irons se hace indispensable para abrir el 2021 y proyectar un gran año.

: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Godfrey; Doucouré, Davies, Bernard; Sigurdson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice,Soucek, Fornals; Bowen, Benrahma, Haller.

