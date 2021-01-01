EN VIVO ONLINE: Everton vs. Burnley, por la Premier League 20/21

El equipo de Carlo Ancelotti recibe al Burnley para intentar mantenerse cerca de los puestos europeos, luego de tres importantes victorias en línea y una derrota ante Chelsea.

Everton se repuso de un bajón y se volvió a meter en la parte alta de la tabla, posición que quiere defender ante un equipo que no está en su mejor momento y también necesita la victoria.

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Gómes, Allan, Davies; Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley: Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Everton this evening. ⬇️



One change for the Clarets, as Erik Pieters starts at left-back, covering Charlie Taylor, who misses out through injury. 👊#EVEBUR | #UTC | @eToro