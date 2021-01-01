EN VIVO ONLINE: dónde ver Real Madrid vs Athletic por internet en streaming y canal de TV
Para encontrar al rival del Barcelona, que 24 horas atrás se hizo fuerte en los penales contra la Real, el Real Madrid y el Athletic Club se encuentran en Málaga con hambre de final de Supercopa. Mientras los Merengues suman 11 títulos, dos menos que el Barça, el segundo y más reciente corona de los Leones se produjo en el 2016. En Goal, todas las opciones para seguirlo en TV y por streaming.
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES
|PARTIDO
|Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
|FECHA
|Jueves 14 de enero
|ESTADIO
|La Rosaleda
HORA DEL PARTIDO, DÓNDE VERLO POR TV Y ONLINE
|MÉXICO
|14:00 TV Sky Sports Streaming Blue to Go
|ARGENTINA
|17:00 TV DirecTV Sports Streaming DirecTV Play
|COLOMBIA
|15:00 TV DirecTV Sports Streaming DirecTV Play
|CHILE
|17:00 TV DirecTV Sports (610 SD y 1610 HD) Streaming DirecTV Play
|ESPAÑA
|
21:00 TV #Vamos (8 y 45)