EN VIVO ONLINE: cómo ver Tottenham vs. Manchester City por la Premier League por Internet y en streaming

Spurs y Citizens vivirán un partido rodeado por el morbo que representa el enfrentamiento entre Mourinho y Guardiola.

La novena fecha de la Premier League trae un partido entre dos grandes que no suele decepcionar. El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola visita al Tottenham de José Mourinho, con fuerte presencia sudamericana.

Los Ciudadanos vienen con cierta irregularidad tras ceder algunos empates, el más reciente ante Liverpool. Por parte de los Spurs, están en buen momento gracias a sus tres victorias en línea por el campeonato.

En Goal, todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la programación de este encuentro:

    ¡SIGUE EN DIRECTO: TOTTENHAM - MAN. CITY!

    CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL TOTTENHAM - MANCHESTER CITY

    PARTIDO Tottenham vs. Manchester City
    FECHA Sábado 21 de noviembre
    ESTADIO Tottenham Hotspur, Londres
    HORARIO 14:30 en Argentina y Chile, 11:30 en México, 12:30 en Colombia, 18:30 en España
     

    LAS PROBABLES FORMACIONES

    kane-tottenham

    Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier; Aurier, Gedson Fernandes, Sissoko, Ndombelé, Reguilón; Lamela, Kane.

    Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Días, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling, Gabriel Jesús.

     HORA DEL TOTTENHAM - MANCHESTER CITY Y DÓNDE VERLO POR TV Y ONLINE

    El partido se jugará este sábado 21 de noviembre desde las 18:30 de España,14:30 de Argentina y Chile, 12:30 de Colombia y 11:30 de México. El cruce será televisado en Argentina, Chile y Colombia por ESPN 2, mientras que por streaming se podrá seguir a través de ESPN Play y de los servicios de streaming de las diferentes cableoperadoras. En México estará disponible a través de la señal de Sky Sports, mientras que en España, vía online, se puede seguir en DAZN .
     
    ZONA CANAL HORARIO
    España

    DAZN

    		 18:30
    Argentina y Chile

    ESPN 2

    		 14:30
    Colombia

    ESPN 2

    		 12:30

    México

    		 SKY Sports 11:30

