¿En qué canal retransmiten el Villarreal - Real Madrid, por LaLiga?
Comentarios()
Getty
El Real Madrid vuelve a competir tras la conquista del Mundialito de Clubes y lo hace por LaLiga, jugando contra el Villarreal el partido aplazado por el viaje a Abu Dabi.
Villarreal - Real Madrid: alineación, convocatoria, día, hora, noticias y TV
Este enfrentamiento, que se disputará en el Estadio de La Cerámica, se podrá seguir en España a través de Movistar Partidazo, LaLiga TV y su aplicación móvil Yomvi, y en Latinoamérica en ESPN/DirecTV Sports.
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|
España
LATAM
|
Movistar Partidazo, LaLiga TV
DirecTV Sports
|
ESP: 21:30