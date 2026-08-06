Cómo conseguir entradas del Tottenham Hotspur para 2026-27: próximos partidos, precios de las entradas e información sobre los abonos de temporada

El Tottenham afronta la temporada 2026/27 bajo la dirección de Roberto De Zerbi, que llevó al club a la permanencia la pasada campaña tras una dramática etapa con tres entrenadores distintos. Sin fútbol europeo este curso, el foco está puesto de lleno en la Premier League. GOAL tiene todo lo que necesitas para conseguir entradas para el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. GOAL tiene todo lo que necesitas para conseguir entradas para el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Lista completa de partidos del Tottenham Hotspur en la Premier League 2026/27
|Fecha y hora
|Partido
|Estadio
|Competición
|Entradas
|sáb. 22 ago. 2026, 17:30
|Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Gtech Community Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 29 ago. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 5 sept. 2026, 15:00
|Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur
|The City Ground (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 12 sept. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 19 sept. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 10 oct. 2026, 15:00
|Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Old Trafford (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 17 oct. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 24 oct. 2026, 15:00
|Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Stamford Bridge (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 31 oct. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 7 nov. 2026, 15:00
|Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Elland Road (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 21 nov. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 28 nov. 2026, 15:00
|Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Stadium of Light (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|mié. 2 dic. 2026, 20:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 5 dic. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (derbi del norte de Londres)
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 12 dic. 2026, 15:00
|Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur
|MKM Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 19 dic. 2026, 15:00
|Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Anfield (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 26 dic. 2026, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|mié. 30 dic. 2026, 20:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 2 ene. 2027, 15:00
|Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Etihad Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|mié. 6 ene. 2027, 20:00
|Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Craven Cottage (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 16 ene. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 23 ene. 2027, 15:00
|Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Selhurst Park (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 30 ene. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 6 feb. 2027, 15:00
|Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Portman Road (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|mié. 10 feb. 2027, 20:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 20 feb. 2027, 15:00
|Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
|American Express Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 27 feb. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|mié. 3 mar. 2027, 20:00
|Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Vitality Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 13 mar. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 20 mar. 2027, 15:00
|Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Hill Dickinson Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 10 abr. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 17 abr. 2027, 15:00
|Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
|St. James' Park (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 24 abr. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 1 may. 2027, 15:00
|Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (derbi del norte de Londres)
|Emirates Stadium (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 8 may. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|sáb. 15 may. 2027, 15:00
|Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Coventry Building Society Arena (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|dom. 23 may. 2027, 15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (casa)
|Premier League
|Entradas
|dom. 30 may. 2027, 16:00
|Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Villa Park (fuera)
|Premier League
|Entradas
En el momento de redactar este texto, solo el partido inaugural tiene hora de inicio confirmada; todos los demás están sujetos a cambios por la selección televisiva. El Tottenham también entra en la Carabao Cup en la segunda ronda y en la FA Cup en la tercera, con los rivales confirmados después de cada sorteo.
¿Cómo comprar entradas del Tottenham Hotspur?
Las entradas se venden en tres fases: primero a los abonados, luego a los miembros del club por puntos de fidelidad y, por último, al público en venta general. La membresía One Hotspur (£45) es el nivel de acceso básico abierto a todos; One Hotspur+ (£55) añade una ventana de prioridad de 24 horas y un lugar en la lista de espera para el abono de temporada.
Si los canales oficiales están agotados, plataformas secundarias como StubHub ofrecen una forma alternativa de asistir.
¿Cuánto cuestan las entradas del Tottenham Hotspur?
Los precios para adultos a través del club suelen oscilar entre £38 y £109, divididos en tres categorías:
Categoría A (£71-109): Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Categoría B (£49-96): Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham Categoría C (£38-81): Bournemouth, Coventry, Hull, Ipswich, Leeds, Sunderland
Hay precios reducidos para seniors (£19-54), jóvenes de 18 a 21 años (£28,50-81,50) y menores de 18 años (£19-54). Las plataformas secundarias como StubHub también son una opción una vez que se agotan las entradas oficiales.
Los precios de los abonos de temporada van de £856 a £2.147, con los abonos 1882 Season Tickets en £2.367. Se aplican descuentos para menores (50 %), jóvenes adultos (25 %) y seniors (50 %). La lista de espera, abierta solo a miembros de One Hotspur+, asciende a alrededor de 80.000 nombres.
Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Hogar del equipo desde 2019, el Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tiene capacidad para 62.850 espectadores, lo que lo convierte en el tercer estadio de fútbol más grande de Inglaterra, por detrás de Wembley y Old Trafford. Su rasgo más destacado es la South Stand de un solo nivel con capacidad para 17.500 personas, con una inclinación de 34 grados, la más pronunciada permitida legalmente en el Reino Unido, lo que sitúa la primera fila a 4,9 metros de la línea de gol. El césped retráctil del estadio, el primero de su clase, deja al descubierto una superficie sintética debajo para los NFL London Games, conciertos y otros eventos.