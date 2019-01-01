Boca - Racing, por la Superliga: goles, videos, resumen y estadísticas
Comentarios()
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images
ZARACHO ANTICIPÓ A TODOS
Gol de @RacingClub , Zaracho marca el 1-0. #VamosBoca #Superliga pic.twitter.com/Poa1yOXC7p— Boca Jrs - Argentina (@BocaJrsGol) October 19, 2019
FORMACIONES CONFIRMADAS
📋 ¡El 11 inicial de #Boca vs. @RacingClub !— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) October 18, 2019
1.Andrada
42.Weigandt
2.Goltz
6.Alonso
18.Fabra
22.Villa
14.Capaldo
21.Campuzano
34.Obando
30.Reynoso
27.Soldano
👥 En el banco esperan: Díaz, Izquierdoz, Mas, Almendra, A. Mac Allister, Zárate y Hurtado. #VamosBoca 👊 pic.twitter.com/G67mOY5rXN
¡Así forma Racing esta noche! #RacingBoca #VamosAcademia pic.twitter.com/dwrAtIupz9— Racing Club 🏆 (@RacingClub) October 18, 2019
LOS VESTUARIOS
📷 ¡Vestuario xeneize! 💫 pic.twitter.com/KsbjofP2hs— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) October 18, 2019
Vestuario listo en la Bombonera 👕 #RacingBoca #VamosAcademia pic.twitter.com/5LnnqgjND3— Racing Club 🏆 (@RacingClub) October 18, 2019