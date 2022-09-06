Las alineaciones del Celtic Glasgow vs. Real Madrid de Champions League 2022-2023: onces titulares, convocatorias y banquillo de suplentes

El Real Madrid quiere trasladar su gran inicio de temporada a la UEFA Champions League. El cuadro de Ancelotti suma cinco victorias en cinco partidos oficiales este año y espera seguir con la racha este martes en Glasgow frente al Celtic.
SIGUE EN DIRECTO EL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID DE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PULSANDO AQUÍ
El conjunto escocés no será un rival sencillo, pues también llega con todo ganado a este partido y tras golear por 4-0 a su acérrimo rival en Escocia, el Glasgow Rangers.
Para este partido, Carlo Ancelotti únicamente tiene las bajas de Jesús Vallejo y Álvaro Odriozola. Tal y como se preveía, Kroos y Valverde volvieron al once y Camavinga y Rodrygo deberán esperar su oportunidad en el banquillo, al igual que Rüdiger y Lucas Vázquez.
Sigue toda la actualidad del Real Madrid en directo a través del canal de Telegram de Goal.com. Puedes suscribirte gratis pulsando aquí
ALINEACIONES DEL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID
Celtic Glasgow (1-4-3-3): Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Jota, Abada y Giakoumakis.
🍀 #CelticFC's @ChampionsLeague Team News! 📋— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 6, 2022
✌ Two changes from the Glasgow Derby win
🇬🇷 Giakoumakis leads the attack
🇩🇪 Jenz replaces Starfelt in the Celts' defence
#UCL | #CelticRealMadrid | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/UR9RhQWfQK
Real Madrid (1-4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius y Benzema.
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @CelticFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/HEis28jJE1— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 6, 2022
CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID
PARTIDO
Celtic Glasgow vs. Real Madrid
FECHA
Martes, 6 de septiembre 2022
ESTADIO
Celtic Park, Glasgow (Escocia)
HORA
21:00
LAS CONVOCATORIAS DEL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID
📋✅ ¡Nuestros convocados para el partido 🆚 @CelticFC!#UCL pic.twitter.com/1UyFSYzFA8— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 4, 2022
LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DEL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID
REAL MADRID
LESIONADOS
DUDAS
SANCIONADOS
APERCIBIDOS
Vallejo: Molestias musculares
Odriozola: trabajo al margen
-
-
CELTIC GLASGOW
LESIONADOS
DUDAS
SANCIONADOS
APERCIBIDOS
-
HORARIO Y DÓNDE VER EN DIRECTO EL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID
|ZONA
|CANAL
|HORARIO
|España
Movistar Liga de Campeones
Movistar Liga de Campeones Bar
Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
21:00
|Sudamérica
Star+
ARG: 16:00
|México
SKY Sports
14:00
Últimos partidos del Real Madrid
PARTIDO
COMPETICIÓN
FECHA
Real Madrid 2-1 Betis
LaLiga Santander
03/09/2022
Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid
LaLiga Santander
28/08/2022
Próximos partidos del Real Madrid
PARTIDO
COMPETICIÓN
FECHA
Real Madrid vs. Mallorca
LaLiga Santander
11/09/2022
Real Madrid vs. Leipzig
Champions League
14/09/2022