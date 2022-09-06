Las alineaciones del Celtic Glasgow vs. Real Madrid de Champions League 2022-2023: onces titulares, convocatorias y banquillo de suplentes

El equipo madridista debutará ante el Celtic de Glasgow en Escocia

El Real Madrid quiere trasladar su gran inicio de temporada a la UEFA Champions League. El cuadro de Ancelotti suma cinco victorias en cinco partidos oficiales este año y espera seguir con la racha este martes en Glasgow frente al Celtic.

El conjunto escocés no será un rival sencillo, pues también llega con todo ganado a este partido y tras golear por 4-0 a su acérrimo rival en Escocia, el Glasgow Rangers.

Para este partido, Carlo Ancelotti únicamente tiene las bajas de Jesús Vallejo y Álvaro Odriozola. Tal y como se preveía, Kroos y Valverde volvieron al once y Camavinga y Rodrygo deberán esperar su oportunidad en el banquillo, al igual que Rüdiger y Lucas Vázquez.

ALINEACIONES DEL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID

Celtic Glasgow (1-4-3-3): Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Jota, Abada y Giakoumakis.

Real Madrid (1-4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius y Benzema.

CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES EL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID

PARTIDO

Celtic Glasgow vs. Real Madrid

FECHA

Martes, 6 de septiembre 2022

ESTADIO

Celtic Park, Glasgow (Escocia)

HORA

21:00

LAS CONVOCATORIAS DEL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID

 LESIONADOS Y SANCIONADOS DEL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID

REAL MADRID

LESIONADOS

DUDAS

SANCIONADOS

APERCIBIDOS

Vallejo: Molestias musculares

Odriozola: trabajo al margen

-

-

CELTIC GLASGOW

LESIONADOS

DUDAS

SANCIONADOS

APERCIBIDOS

-

HORARIO Y DÓNDE VER EN DIRECTO EL CELTIC GLASGOW VS. REAL MADRID

ZONA CANAL HORARIO
España

Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Liga de Campeones Bar

Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

21:00

Sudamérica

Star+

ARG: 16:00
CHI: 15:00
COL: 14:00

México

SKY Sports

14:00

Últimos partidos del Real Madrid

PARTIDO

COMPETICIÓN

FECHA

Real Madrid 2-1 Betis

LaLiga Santander

03/09/2022

Espanyol 1-3 Real Madrid

LaLiga Santander

28/08/2022

Próximos partidos del Real Madrid

PARTIDO

COMPETICIÓN

FECHA

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca

LaLiga Santander

11/09/2022

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

Champions League

14/09/2022