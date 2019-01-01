Sergio Ramos y los 20 defensores más goleadores de la historia
GARY LLOYD (GALES): 90 GOLES
Equipos: Llanelli y Barry Town.
DICK SCHNEIDER (HOLANDA): 92
Equipos: Go Ahead Eagles, Feyenoord, Vitesse Amhem y FC Wegeningen.
IAN HARTE (IRLANDA): 97
Equipos: Leeds United, Levante, Carlisle United, Reading y Bournemouth.
RAFAEL ALBRECHT (ARGENTINA): 98
Equipos: Estudiantes, San Lorenzo, León y Atlas.
SERGIO RAMOS (ESPAÑA): 100
Equipos: Sevilla y Real Madrid.
MANFRED KALTZ (ALEMANIA): 100
Equipos: Hamburg y FC Mullhouse.
JUAN DOMINGO ROCCHIA (ARGENTINA): 101
Equipos: Racing y Ferro.
SINISA MIHAJLOVIC (YUGOSLAVIA): 104
Equipos: Borovo, Vojvodina, Red Star Belgrade, Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio e Inter.
EDGARDO BAUZA (ARGENTINA): 108
Equipos: Rosario Central, Atlético Junior, Independiente y Veracruz.
FRANK SUAZEE (FRANCIA): 111
Equipos: Sochaux, Monaco, Marseille, Atalanta, Strasbourg, Montpellier y Hibernian.
STEVE BRUCE (INGLATERRA): 111
Equipos: Gillingham, Norwich City, Manchester United y Birmingham.
MARCUS TANAKA (JAPÓN): 114
Equipos: Sanfreece Hiroshima, Mito Hollyhock, Urawa Red Diamonds y Nagoya Grampus.
FRANZ BECKENBAUER (ALEMANIA): 120
Equipos: Bayern Munich y New York Cosmos.
ROBERTO CARLOS (BRASIL): 122
Equipos: Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians y Anzhi Makhachkala.
GRAHAM ALEXANDER (ESCOCIA): 129
Equipos: Scunthorpe United, Luton Town, Preston North y Burnley.
PAUL BREITNER (ALEMANIA): 131
Equipos: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid y Eintracht.
LAURENT BLANC (FRANCIA): 152
Equipos: Montpellier, Napoli, Nimes, Saint-Etienne, Auxerre, Barcelona, Marseille, Inter y Manchester United.
FERNANDO HIERRO (ESPAÑA): 163
Equipos: Valladolid, Real Madrid, Al Rayyan y Bolton Wanderers.
DANIEL PASSARELLA (ARGENTINA): 175
Equipos: Sarmiento, River, Fiorentina e Inter.
RONALD KOEMAN (HOLANDA): 253
Equipos: Gronigen, Ajax, PSV, Barcelona y Feyenoord.