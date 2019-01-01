Santos 0-2 NY Red Bulls: goles, resumen y videos
Comentarios()
Santos Laguna y NY Red Bulls se enfrentan en la vuelta de los cuartos de final de la Concachampions, en un encuentro en el Estadio Corona.
Sigue el MIN A MIN
SORPRESA EN EL CORONA
GOAAAAL @NewYorkRedBulls! What a start - Daniel Royer just scored the second goal against @clubsantos! #SCCL2019 #SANvNYR pic.twitter.com/tSt0zPgn9m— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 13 de marzo de 2019
RED BULLS MARCA EL PRIMERO
GOAL @NewYorkRedBulls! @oohhmeur scores against the defense to bring the away side ahead 1 - 0! #SANvNYR #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/7ZgWJRZnnU— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) 13 de marzo de 2019