Qué mexicanos han jugado la Europa League en la historia
La UEFA Europa League es considerada como la segunda competición más importante a nivel de clubes en el Viejo Continente. En ella, ha desfilado un importante número de jugadores mexicanos, quienes han dejado México para cumplir el sueño europeo.
El último de ellos fue Diego Lainez, quien debutó y anotó este miércoles frente al Stade Rennes en partido de ida de los dieciseisavos de final de la Europa League 2018-2019.
Aunque entró de cambio, el canterano del Club América evitó un catastrófico descalabro, que a la postre pudiera haber derivado en una futura eliminación del equipo dirigido por Quique Setién.
En Goal presentamos un recuento de los jugadores mexicanos que han sido parte del torneo. Destaca que Hugo Sánchez y Nery Castillo han sido los únicos nacionales que han alzado el título.
DIEGO LAINEZ
EQUIPOS: Real Betis de España
TEMPORADAS: 2018-2019
GOLES: 1
CARLOS SALCEDO
EQUIPOS: Fiorentina de Italia
TEMPORADAS: 2016-2017
GOLES: 0
ALAN PULIDO
EQUIPOS: Olympiakos de Grecia
TEMPORADAS: 2015-2016 y 2016-2017
GOLES: 0
MIGUEL LAYÚN
EQUIPOS: Porto y Villarreal
TEMPORADAS: 2015-2016 y 2018-2019
GOLES: 0
CARLOS VELA
EQUIPOS: Real Sociedad
TEMPORADAS: 2014-2015 y 2017-2018
GOLES: 0
JONATHAN DOS SANTOS
EQUIPOS: Villarreal
TEMPORADAS: 2014-2015, 2015-2016 y 2016-2017
GOLES: 2
HÉCTOR HERRERA
EQUIPOS: Porto
TEMPORADAS: 2013-2014 y 2015-2016
GOLES: 0
DIEGO REYES
EQUIPOS: Porto y Fenerbahce
TEMPORADAS: 2013-2014 y 2018-2019
GOLES: 0
JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ
EQUIPOS: Bayer Leverkusen y Manchester United
TEMPORADAS: 2010-2011 y 2015-2016
GOLES: 2
HÉCTOR MORENO
EQUIPOS: AZ Alkmaar y Real Sociedad
TEMPORADAS: 2010-2011 y 2017-2018
GOLES: 0
FRANCISCO JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ
EQUIPOS: PSV Eindhoven y Stuttgart
TEMPORADAS: 2009-2010, 2010-2011 y 2012-2013
GOLES: 0
GIOVANI DOS SANTOS
EQUIPOS: Tottenham, Galatasaray y Villarreal
TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009, 2009-2010, 2011-2012 y 2014-2015
GOLES: 6
RICARDO OSORIO
EQUIPOS: Stuttgart
TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009
GOLES: 0
PAVEL PARDO
EQUIPOS: Stuttgart
TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009
GOLES: 0
OMAR BRAVO
EQUIPOS: Deportivo La Coruña
TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009
GOLES: 0
ANDRÉS GUARDADO
EQUIPOS: Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, PSV, Real Betis
TEMPORADAS: 2008-2009, 2013-2014, 2014-2015 y 2018-2019
GOLES: 1
CARLOS SALCIDO
EQUIPOS: PSV Eindhoven
TEMPORADAS: 2007-2008 y 2009-2010
GOLES: 0
GUILLERMO FRANCO
EQUIPOS: Villarreal
TEMPORADAS: 2007-2008
GOLES: 1
NERY CASTILLO
EQUIPOS: Olympiacos y Aris Saloniki.
TEMPORADAS: 2004-2005, 2008-2009 y 2011-2012
GOLES: 0
JARED BORGETTI
EQUIPOS: Bolton Wanderers
TEMPORADAS: 2006-2007
GOLES: 2
RAFAEL MÁRQUEZ
EQUIPOS: Mónaco y Barcelona.
TEMPORADAS: 1999-2000 y 2003-2004
GOLES: 0
LUIS GARCÍA
EQUIPOS: Atlético de Madrid
TEMPORADAS: 1993-1994
GOLES: 2
MANUEL NEGRETE
EQUIPOS: Sporting de Lisboa
TEMPORADAS: 1986-1987
GOLES: 2
HUGO SÁNCHEZ
EQUIPOS: Real Madrid
TEMPORADAS: 1986-1987
HIRVING LOZANO
EQUIPOS: PSV Eindhoven
TEMPORADAS: 2017-2018
GOLES: 0
EFRAÍN JUÁREZ
EQUIPOS: Celtic
TEMPORADAS: 2010
GOLES: 1
CÉSAR ROMERO
EQUIPOS: Alashkert de Armenia
TEMPORADAS: 2018
GOLES: 0