Pese a la derrota, aficionados y prensa inglesa se rinden ante Raúl Jiménez
La temporada del Wolves sufrió un doloroso revés, pues el equipo de Raúl Jiménez cayó eliminado 3-2 en Wembley ante un combativo Watford, que nunca se rindió y vino de atrás luego de tener dos goles de desventaja en el marcador.
A pesar de sufrir una de las derrotas más impactantes de su carrera, el atacante mexicano fue producto de elogios entre los aficionados y la prensa inglesa, que cada vez quedan más sorprendidos con su talento, el juego que genera fuera del área y la frialdad para definir frente al arco.
A continuación, algunos de los mensajes a favor de Jiménez Rodríguez , comenzando por el histórico ex-delantero Gary Lineker.
You can’t mask the fact that that’s one helluva finish from Jimenez.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 7 de abril de 2019
Raul Jimenez with the custom-made mask. He has been an incredible player for Wolves this season.
What a photo.💀 pic.twitter.com/7aUt0T6Ajo
— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) 7 de abril de 2019
This Raul Jimenez guy tho😳👏👏👏He has been quite consistently impressive I must admit. Wat a player👍🙌
— kelvin Nwachukwu (@MrSoccermaniac) 7 de abril de 2019
Jimenez has to be a shout for signing of the season. What a player
— Sam (@iwobiflick17) 7 de abril de 2019
Jimenez at it once again. After VVD, Sterling and Aguero, he’s player of the season.
— Josh Brigham (@Brownbear1892) 7 de abril de 2019
Raúl Jiménez is top class. I’ve loved watching #Wolves this season, they’ve been brilliant.
If they add a couple more decent players (and keep the ones they have - and their manager) they could be a real force next season in the EPL. #WATWOL pic.twitter.com/xj7uwWLof8
— 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖎𝖊 (@johnboybeattie) 7 de abril de 2019
Raul Jiménez is the best player outside the top 6
— Aaron🦅 (@AaronCPFC) 7 de abril de 2019
What a player Raúl Jiménez is! 👏🏻
— Callum Smith (@CSmithy1996) 7 de abril de 2019