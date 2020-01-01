Las portadas rinden homenaje a Kobe Bryant, leyenda del deporte fallecida

El mundo del deporte está de luto tras la pérdida de una de sus leyendas. La muerte de Kobe Bryant ha provocado que todos los medios abran sus ediciones con la trágica noticia.

Así vienen las portadas de los principales medios españoles y también extranjeros. DEP

Los héroes no deberían morir. La portada de @diarioas pic.twitter.com/uDiAoXxLYN

Las dos primeras páginas de diarios que más me han gustado por ahora, L'équipe y la del suplemento especial del LA Times pic.twitter.com/NLbiDrLl6l

La prima pagina di #Tuttosport ⤵️ - Addio #Kobe - #CR7 non basta. #Sarri frusta la #Juve . #Napoli , che orgoglio! - #Inter , altro pareggio. Rabbia e nervi tesi Leggi le altre notizie su https://t.co/2zNqHOLuzk pic.twitter.com/Wqn8EmdQCH

Tomorrow’s @Independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday

To subscribe to the daily edition: https://t.co/ozdV9Zd9Si pic.twitter.com/5mw8rmggVT