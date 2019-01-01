Lionel Messi

¡La Navidad de los futbolistas! Así la celebran Messi, Sergio Ramos, Mbappe y el resto de las estrellas

El 25 de diciembre no ruedan balones, aunque las estrellas son también protagonistas en las redes sociales.

Día de celebración, sin balones rodando por los principales escenarios. Los futbolistas festejan también la Navidad. Y lo hacen a lo grande, utilizando las redes sociales para romper un poco su intimidad.

Goal recopiló festejos de las principales estrellas:

Les deseamos una navidad llena de amor y luz. Feliz navidad!!! 🎁🎄❤️

A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🎅🏽🎅🏽🎅🏽 @psg

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) on

