Grupo del Real Madrid en la Champions League 2022-2023: Grupo F con Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk y Celtic Glasgow, rivales, fechas, calendario partidos, horarios, resultados, clasificación y TV

El campeón quiere volver a serlo. El Real Madrid quiere seguir siendo el rey de Europa y ya conoce la hoja de ruta para intentar conquistar la que sería la décimoquinta Copa de Europa.
.
Los rivales del Real Madrid Madrid en el Grupo F
- RB Leipzig
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Celtic Glasgow
|FECHA
|HORA
|PARTIDOS Y RESULTADOS
|6/7 de septiembre
|21:00
|13/14 de septiembre
|21:00
|4/5 de octubre
|21:00
|11/12 de octubre
|21:00
|25/26 de octubre
|21:00
|1/2 de noviembre
|21:00
Clasificación del Grupo F
|Pos
|Equipo
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|DG
|PT
|1
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Celtic Glasgow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0