EN VIVO Online: Manchester City - Southampton, por la Copa de la Liga

Los “Citizens” buscarán meterse entre los ocho mejores de la competencia. El duelo será este martes, a las 16.45, en el Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City y Southampton se enfrentan este martes por los octavos de final de la Copa de la Liga (Carabao Cup), en el Etihad Stadium. El equipo de Pep Guardiola, campeón en las últimas dos ediciones, buscará meterse entre los ocho mejores del tradicional torneo inglés frente a los Santos, que vienen de ser goleados 9-0 como local frente al Leicester.

ACÁ PODRÁS SEGUIR EL PARTIDO EN VIVO

CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE ES

PARTIDO M. City - Southampton
FECHA Martes, 29 de octubre 
ESTADIO Etihad Stadium 
HORARIO 16:45 en Chile

PROBABLES ONCENAS

Manchester City: Claudio Bravo; Kyle Walker, Nicolás Otamendi, Eric García, Angeliño; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez . DT: Pep Guardiola.

Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard; Yan Valery, Oriol Romeu, Pierre Hojbjerg, Stuart Armstrong, Kevin Danso; Che Adams, Shane Long​. DT: Ralph Hasenhüttl.

HORA DEL PARTIDO, DÓNDE VERLO POR TV

El partido se jugará el próximo martes 29 de octubre de 2019 a las 21:45 hora española e Islas Baleares (20:45 en las Islas Canarias, 16:45 en Argentina y Chile , 14:45 en Colombia y México).

ZONA CANAL HORARIO

 

 

 

Sudamérica

 

 

 

ESPN

 

 

ESP: 21:00
ARG:16:00
CHI:  16:00
COL: 14:00
MEX: 14:00

CANALES Y STREAMING

En Chile, el duelo entre Manchester City y Southampton por la Copa de la Liga será transmisión en vivo y en directo de ESPN, en las siguientes señales de acuerdo a tu cableoperador:

VTR: 48 (SD) (Stgo) - 843 (HD)

DTV: 621 (SD) - 1620 (HD)

ENTEL: 212 (HD)

CLARO: 174 (SD) - 474 (HD)

GTD/TELSUR: 84 (SD)

MOVISTAR: 480 (SD) - 884 (HD)

TU VES: 508 (SD)

Mientras que por Streaming lo podrás seguir a través de ESPN Play, DirecTV Play, DirecTV GO, VTR Play y Movistar Play. 

ÚLTIMOS PARTIDOS Y PRÓXIMOS COMPROMISOS

MANCHESTER CITY

Últimos partidos

PARTIDO COMPETICIÓN FECHA
M. City 5-1 Atalanta Champions League 22/10/2019
M. City 3-0 Aston Villa Premier League 26/10/2019

Próximos partidos

PARTIDO COMPETICIÓN FECHA HORARIO
M. City - Southampton Premier League 02/11/2019 12:00
Atalanta - M. City  Champions League 06/11/2019 17:00

SOUTHAMPTON

Últimos partidos

PARTIDO COMPETICIÓN FECHA
Wolves 1-1 Southampton Premier League 19/10/2019
Southampton 0-9 Leicester Premier League 25/10/2019

Próximos partidos

PARTIDO COMPETICIÓN FECHA HORARIO
M. City - Southampton Premier League 02/11/2019 12:00
Southampton - Everton Premier League 09/11/2019 12:00

