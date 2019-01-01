Marcadores en directo
E. Sala

El mundo del fútbol reacciona con conmoción a la muerte de Emiliano Sala

La noticia de la muerte de Emiliano Sala ha provocado que el mundo del fútbol esté de luto después de que se confirmara a última hora del jueves que el cadáver del delantero había sido identificado como el cuerpo que fue hayado entre los restos del avión.

La policía de Dorset confirmó la triste noticia de un comunicado que decía que su médico forense había identificado al joven de 28 años y que las familias de Sala y el piloto David Ibbotson habían sido informados.

Los mensajes de tristeza, apoyo y condolencias se han difundido en las redes sociales y el mundo del fútbol llora el trágico fallecimiento del fallecido delantero de Cardiff City.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

