El Manchester City confirma el positivo de Eric García

Eric García, objetivo del FC , ha dado positivo por coronavirus. Así lo ha confirmado el a través de sus redes sociales. Además del central, un miembro del 'staff' también ha dado positivo por COVID-19.

El Manchester City puede confirmar que Eric García y un miembro del 'staff' han dado positivo por COVID-19. Ambos tendrán que estar en un período de autoaislamiento de acuerdo con el protocolo con el Gobierno y la Premier League.

NEWS | Manchester City can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.



