El fixture de Defensa y Justicia en la Superliga 2018/19
Defensa y Justicia es la gran revelación de la Superliga 2018/19 y, a cinco fechas del final del campeonato, el Halcón se ilusiona con dar la vuelta olímpica. Después de haberse mantenido invicto durante 20 jornadas, el conjunto de Florencio Varela está a tres puntos de la cima y sabe que aún depende de sí mismo porque en la última fecha deberá visitar al actual líder, Racing. ¿Qué otros partidos le quedan por jugar hasta el final?
Fecha 1 | 12/08/18 | Lanús 2-2 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 2 | 18/08/18 | Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Atlético Tucumán
Fecha 3 | 24/08/18 | Independiente 0-1 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 4 | 01/09/18 | Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Belgrano
Fecha 5 | 17/09/18 | Rosario Central 0-1 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 6 | 22/09/18 | Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Estudiantes (el partido se suspendió por lluvia y se completó el 18 /11)
Fecha 7 | 01/10/18 | Godoy Cruz 0-1 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 9 | 19/10/18 | Defensa y Justicia 2-0 Talleres
Fecha 10 | 29/10/18 | San Martín (SJ) 0-1 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 11 | 05/11/18 | Defensa y Justicia 3-2 Vélez
Fecha 12 | 12/11/18 | Newell's 0-0 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 13 | 26/11/18 | Defensa y Justicia 2-1 Tigre
Fecha 14 | 03/12/18 | Huracán 1-1 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 15 | 08/12/18 | Defensa y Justicia 3-0 Colón
RECESO DE FIN DE AÑO
Fecha 8 | 19/01/19 | River 0-1 Defensa y Justicia (el partido debía jugarse el 05/10/18 y se postergó por la inauguración de los Juegos Olímpicos de la Juventud)
Fecha 16 | 25/01/19 | Defensa y Justicia 1-0 San Lorenzo
Fecha 17 | 01/02/19 | San Martín (T) 1-2 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 18 | 11/02/19 | Defensa y Justicia 2-1 Argentinos Jrs.
Fecha 19 | 16/02/19 | Gimnasia 0-1 Defensa y Justicia
Fecha 20 | 24/02/19 | Defensa y Justicia 0-1 Boca
Fecha 21 | 04/03/19 | Aldosivi - Defensa y Justicia, 21.30 hs.
Fecha 22 | 11/03/19 | Defensa y Justicia - Banfield, 21.10 hs.
Fecha 23 | 17/03/19 | Patronato - Defensa y Justicia, 11.00 hs.
Fecha 24 | 30/03/19 | Defensa y Justicia - Unión, 17.45 hs.
Fecha 25 | A definir | Racing - Defensa y Justicia