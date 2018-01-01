Cuántos hat-trick, póker y repóker llevan Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi son los dos grandes anotadores en la actualidad del fútbol mundial. Por ello en Goal hemos recopilado el número de hat-tricks -3 goles en un mismo partido-, póker -4 goles en un mismo partido- y repókeres -cinco goles en un mismo partido- que llevan los dos colosos tanto en sus clubes como en sus respectivas selecciones.
Actualizado a: 16 de diciembre de 2018 .
Último dato añadido: Hat-trick de Messi ante el Levante, por LaLiga.
DATOS EN LaLiga :
|LALIGA
|Hat-tricks
|Póker
|Repóker
|MESSI
|27
|4
|0
|RONALDO
|29
|5
|2
LIONEL MESSI 31 partidos con más de tres goles marcados en LaLiga frente a los 35 de CRISTIANO RONALDO, que ahora se estrena en la Serie A.
Datos en SERIE A
|SERIE A
|Hat-tricks
|Póker
|Repóker
|RONALDO
|0
|0
|0
Datos en la CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:
|Hat-tricks
|Póker
|Repóker
|MESSI
|8
|1
|1
|RONALDO
|7
|1
|-
Datos en TODAS LAS COMPETICIONES :
LIONEL MESSI
|MESSI | TOTAL: 48
|Hat-tricks
|Póker
|Repóker
|BARCELONA
|36
|5
|1
|ARGENTINA
|6
|0
|0
CRISTIANO RONALDO
|RONALDO | TOTAL: 50
|Hat-tricks
|Póker
|Repóker
|JUVENTUS
|0
|0
|0
|REAL MADRID
|37
|6
|2
|PORTUGAL
|4
|1
|0