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Qatar Football Festival ticketsGetty
Saudi Arabia tickets from QAR 277
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to buy Qatar Football Festival 2026 tickets: Finalissima 2026, Saudi Arabia fixtures, prices, dates, & more

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Claim your seat in the stands to witness the world’s elite play in Qatar

The Qatar Football Festival 2026 brings global giants like Argentina, Spain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to Doha this March for a series of high-stakes friendlies. 

The clear highlight is the Finalissima at Lusail Stadium, featuring a generational clash between legend Lionel Messi and rising star Lamine Yamal. This tournament serves as a vital World Cup 2026 warm-up and a nostalgic return to the site of the 2022 finals. 

With regional derbies like Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia and European giants showdowns on the menu, tickets are moving fast, and GOAL will help you find the best deals and secure your tickets from budget-friendly seats to premium hospitality with ease.

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When is the Qatar Football Festival?

The festival runs from March 26 to March 31, 2026, with matches staggered to allow fans to catch as much football as possible. Below is the full schedule for the Qatar Football Festival:

Date & Time (Local)FixtureLocationTickets
26 March 2026, 17:00Qatar vs SerbiaJassim bin Hamad StadiumTickets
26 March 2026, 20:00Egypt vs Saudi ArabiaAhmad bin Ali StadiumTickets
27 March 2026, 21:00Finalissima 2026: Spain vs Argentina Lusail StadiumTickets
30 March 2026, 17:00Saudi Arabia vs SerbiaJassim bin Hamad StadiumTickets
30 March 2026, 20:00Egypt vs SpainLusail StadiumTickets
31 March 2026, 19:00Qatar vs ArgentinaLusail StadiumTickets

Where to buy Qatar Football Festival tickets?

The primary location for online ticket sales is the official Road to Qatar ticketing platform. 

However, due to the immense global interest in teams like Argentina and Spain, official allocations often sell out within minutes of release. 

For fans who miss the initial drop or are looking for specific seating categories that are no longer available on the primary site, you can look to secondary ticketing websites like SeatPick.

How much are Qatar Football Festival tickets?

Organizers have prioritized accessibility for the local community while offering premium options for the high-profile Finalissima. Here is a breakdown of the price ranges you can expect:

Standard Friendly Matches (e.g., Qatar vs Serbia, Egypt vs Spain):

  • Category 3: QAR 50 (The most affordable "selling point" for budget-conscious fans)
  • Category 2: QAR 200
  • Category 1: QAR 400

The Finalissima (Spain vs Argentina):

  • Category 3: QAR 200
  • Category 2: QAR 600
  • Category 1: QAR 1200
  • Accessibility Tickets: Available for all matches starting at QAR 50 (QAR 200 for Finalissima).

For those looking for the ultimate experience, Hospitality Packages are available. These range from "Match Club" access to exclusive "Private Suites" at Lusail Stadium. 

These packages include gourmet catering, premium beverage service, and the best views in the house, often starting from QAR 2,500 per person.

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When are Qatar Football Festival tickets released?

The general sale for the Qatar Football Festival officially opened on February 25, 2026

Tickets are released in phases, with a significant portion allocated to the general public immediately. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as the high density of football fans in the region and the arrival of international supporters usually lead to a "sold out" status for the most popular matches (like Qatar vs Argentina and the Finalissima) very quickly.

There was a short pre-sale window for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members and Visa cardholders earlier in February, but the festival is now in the General Sale phase. 

Everything you need to know about Qatar Football Festival Stadiums

The festival utilizes three of the most advanced football venues in the world, each offering a unique fan experience:

  • Lusail Stadium: The crown jewel of Qatari football. With a capacity of 80,000, it will host the Finalissima (Spain vs Argentina), Egypt vs Spain, and the festival finale between Qatar and Argentina. It is famous for its golden exterior and for being the site of the 2022 World Cup Final.
  • Ahmad bin Ali Stadium: Located on the edge of the desert, this 45,000-seater stadium will host the highly anticipated regional derby between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It is known for its vibrant, glowing facade.
  • Jassim bin Hamad Stadium: A more intimate "English-style" stadium that brings fans closer to the action. This venue will host the fixtures involving Serbia against Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

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Frequently asked questions

The official tickets are sold via the Road to Qatar platform. However, because high-demand matches like the Finalissima (Spain vs. Argentina) often sell out instantly, we recommend using SeatPick. It compares multiple trusted resale sites in one place, ensuring you can still find tickets and compare prices to get the best deal even when the official site is at capacity.

Fans can enjoy world-class football for as little as $13.33 USD (QAR 50) for Category 3 seats in most friendly matches, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia fixtures. For the marquee Finalissima match at Lusail Stadium, prices start higher, beginning at approximately $53 USD (QAR 200). Prices on secondary markets may vary based on demand, so booking early is essential.

All tickets for this event are 100% digital. There are no physical tickets or box office sales at the stadiums. Once purchased, you must download the Road to Qatar app to receive and display your digital ticket for entry.

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