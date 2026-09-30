Eintracht Frankfurt take on FC Köln on Friday, October 16, 2026 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Both clubs represent traditional football strongholds in Germany, drawing passionate fanbases from Hesse and the North Rhine-Westphalia regions. Recent encounters between the two sides have proven highly competitive, often resulting in tightly contested draws or high-scoring thrillers.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Köln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Köln kicks off at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 16 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Deutsche Bank Park

How to buy Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

Buying tickets for an Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Köln Bundesliga match depends on whether you plan to sit with the home fans at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt or in the away section with FC Köln supporters.

1. Official Home Tickets (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Club Membership Priority: Eintracht Frankfurt has over 160,000 members, and match tickets are released first to official club members through the official ticket portal. For high-demand games, tickets frequently sell out during this pre-sale phase.

Official Resale Platform (Ticketbörse): If the match sells out or general sale is unavailable, the safest official option is the club’s Ticketbörse . Season ticket holders release their unused seats here at standard face-value prices. It is open directly within the official ticket shop, and availability changes constantly leading up to matchday.

2. Official Away Tickets (FC Köln Fans)

Away Allocation: If you want to sit in the away section, tickets are distributed directly through FC Köln's official ticket service.

How much do Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for an Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Köln Bundesliga match at Deutsche Bank Park varies significantly based on whether you purchase them through official club channels or on secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Face-Value Ticket Prices (Primary Sales & Ticketbörse)

When buying directly through Eintracht Frankfurt’s official portal or their official resale service (Ticketbörse), prices strictly adhere to standard category pricing:

Standing Area (Stehplatz / Nordwestkurve): Approximately €15 to €20

Standard Seating (Category 3–5): Approximately €30 to €60

Category 1 & Prime Seating (Main & Opposite Stands): Approximately €65 to €90

Youth / Concession Discounts: Concession tickets generally offer a €5 to €15 discount off regular adult prices depending on the seating tier.

2. Secondary Market Ticket Prices

When official allocations sell out, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms StubHub fluctuate based on supply, seat quality, and match demand:

Starting Prices: Usually begin around €95 to €100 for basic upper-tier seating or standing areas.

Average Ticket Prices: Typically range between €150 and €370 for prime side-view seating.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln Form

Eintracht Frankfurt have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, with Can Uzun scoring twice. Earlier in the run, Frankfurt were beaten 7-0 by Brentford in a pre-season friendly and lost 1-4 to Augsburg in the league. Across the five matches, Frankfurt scored 20 goals and conceded 16, a tally that reflects both their attacking output and defensive fragility.

FC Köln have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen, following a 1-4 league defeat to Stuttgart. Köln's run also includes a 3-2 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim and a 2-1 DFB-Pokal victory at Würzburg. The side scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on 5 April 2026 in the Bundesliga, when Frankfurt and Köln drew 2-2 at Deutsche Bank Park. Before that, Köln won 3-4 at their own ground in November 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, each side has won once, with two draws also recorded — Köln's victories include a 3-0 win in February 2023 and a 2-0 result in February 2024.