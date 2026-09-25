How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo Alaves take on Atletico Madrid on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

Matches between the two sides are typically tight, defensive battles, with 13 of those 20 historical league encounters producing under 2.5 total goals. However, Deportivo Alavés has managed to disrupt that dominance at the Estadio Mendizorroza, notably claiming a memorable 2–0 victory over Atlético in April 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid in LaLiga, follow these primary methods:

Official Deportivo Alavés Website: Purchase directly through the official Deportivo Alavés ticketing portal, which guarantees verified seats at face-value prices.

Estadio Mendizorroza Ticket Office: Buy tickets in person at the stadium box office in Vitoria-Gasteiz prior to matchday, subject to availability.

Official Atlético Madrid Away Portal: If you are looking to sit in the away fans section, tickets are distributed directly to registered members through Atlético Madrid's official club channels.

How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Deportivo Alavés vs. Atlético Madrid at the Mendizorrotza Stadium vary depending on where you purchase them and the seat category:

Face-Value Ticket Prices (Official Outlets)

Standard Category Seats: Official face-value tickets sold directly through Deportivo Alavés typically start from €30 to €45 for end-stand seating (Fondo Cervantes / Fondo Polideportivo).

Mid-Tier & Central Stands: Preferred side-stand seating (Preferente or Tribuna) usually ranges from €50 to €90 .

Away Sector Seats: Official away section tickets distributed by Atlético Madrid to their members generally cost around €30 to €40 per standardized LaLiga regulations for visiting fans.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Form

Deportivo Alaves arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also beat Villarreal 1-0 and Getafe 3-0 earlier in the campaign. Across those five outings, Alaves scored 11 goals and conceded four, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent competitive result was a 3-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, which followed a 3-1 win away at Sevilla and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal. Atletico scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with their results showing both attacking quality and defensive inconsistency.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 18, 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Mendizorroza in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Atletico have won two, Alaves have won one, and two matches ended in draws, with the sides scoring a combined nine goals across those meetings.