That miraculous night in Amsterdam set up an all-English final against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who had fought off Bayern Munich and Porto before an unbelievable comeback from 3-0 down to beat Barcelona sealed their final place.
The three-week gap before the showpiece in Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano proved to be a momentum killer, however. Again, Pochettino faced a dilemma: should he stick with the players that brought them back from the brink against Ajax, or rush back superstar striker Kane?
Pochettino opted to throw the Englishman back into the starting XI, leaving semi-final hat-trick hero Moura on the bench.
Within the first minute, Spurs sustained a brutal blow. Sadio Mane tried to cross from the left, and Moussa Sissoko was penalised for a handball - less than 25 seconds had been played. Mohamed Salah smashed the penalty past Lloris, giving Liverpool a dream start and instantly killing the rhythm of the expected tactical battle between Pochettino and Klopp.
"It was snatched from us," Lloris wrote years later. "The penalty awarded by referee Damir Skomina 24 seconds into the match – when the ball struck Moussa Sissoko’s body and rebounded on to his hand – killed the final and wiped us out. From 2 June 2019, a change in the rules meant that a penalty would no longer follow if the ball struck a player’s hand after touching another part of their body. The final took place on 1 June 2019, and something which wouldn’t have been an offence the following day sealed the fate of the final before it had really begun."
Spurs struggled to unlock a stubborn Liverpool backline. Eriksen and Son were given no time on the ball to create chances, and while Tottenham dominated possession as the game wore on, they lacked the edge that had carried them through against City and Ajax.
In the 87th minute, Klopp’s side delivered the final blow. Substitute Divock Origi picked up a loose ball inside the box after a corner and drilled a low effort across Lloris and into the bottom corner.
The final whistle confirmed a 2-0 defeat. While Liverpool lifted their sixth European crown, the Tottenham players slumped to the pitch, devastated by the anticlimax of a journey that had defied belief. For Pochettino, the defeat cut deep.
"I think it was very difficult to accept the way the game went," he said afterwards. "I was so disappointed afterwards. It was difficult to stop crying, to stop feeling bad.
"When you prepare for three weeks with the responsibility and in the way we did, and worked, with all the staff and players... We were very focused. I think we were convinced, and I was convinced, that the final was going to go our way. That was completely in our minds. But no one is prepared after 30 seconds of the Champions League final to concede like that."
It was a heartbreaking end to a campaign built on impossible comebacks and unyielding defiance, but Lloris later argued that the final loss revealed the true mental weakness that has plagued Tottenham.
"Four days before the final, Daniel Levy called us all together to announce that, with the support of a sponsor, we would each receive a luxury aviator watch from the club," he wrote in his autobiography. "At first, we were excited to see the elegant boxes. Then we opened them and discovered that he’d had the back of each timepiece engraved with the player’s name and ‘Champions League Finalist 2019’.
"’Finalist.’
“Who does such a thing at a moment like this? I still haven’t got over it, and I’m not alone. If we’d won, he wouldn’t have asked for the watches back to have ‘Winner’ engraved instead.”
He added: "As magnificent as the watch is, I have never worn it. I would have preferred there to be nothing on it. With an engraving like that, Levy couldn’t have been surprised if we had been 1–0 down after a couple of minutes: so it was written.
“At the post-match reception at the hotel, I had the impression that some people from the club and certain players were not sufficiently despondent at having lost."
Lloris’ revelation exposed a sobering truth, one proven by the subsequent decline of the north London club.
Five months after that tearful night at the Metropolitano, Pochettino was sacked despite signing a contract until 2023. A decade of turbulence followed and their Champions League status became a luxury instead of a guarantee amid last-16 exits and Conference League failures.
Their eventual Europa League triumph over Manchester United provided a rare moment of silverware, but their domestic decline has continued.
Long after the sting of that night in Madrid faded and the ‘Finalist’ watches were hidden away, Tottenham’s 2018-19 journey looks even more precious.