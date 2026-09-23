Todd Boehly became a Premier League laughing stock at Chelsea - and leaves behind a lesson for future football club owners

When Jurgen Klopp was told about Todd Boehly calling for the introduction of a Premier League all-star game, the German quipped, "Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?!" Klopp was being flippant, as he acknowledged himself, but he was genuinely bemused by the idea of adding another fixture to an already congested calendar.

Rather tellingly, Klopp also alluded to the speed with which the American was trying to reshape a world he had only just entered. "He doesn't wait long..." Klopp pointed out, with a surprised tone in his voice. But it had been clear right from the start of Boehly's tenure as Chelsea chairman that he had big plans for the Blues. And the game as a whole.

"We think the global footprint of this sport is really undeveloped," he stated in June 2022, a matter of weeks after the Clearlake-backed consortium that he had fronted completed its takeover of Chelsea. "There are four billion fans of European football. There are 170 million fans of the NFL. Global club football is a fraction of the NFL media money. So, I think there is an opportunity to capture some of that American mentality into English sports and really develop them."

An all-star game was one such idea to realise that objective. A relegation play-off was another. "Ultimately," Boehly said in September 2022, "I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports." In the end, though, it was Boehly who ended up being taught a rather harsh lesson about the perils of pushing an American mentality upon English football.