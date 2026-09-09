Steven Gerrard dreams, David Beckham encounters and Jesse Lingard awe: Inside Los Angeles Chargers star Cameron Dicker's soccer obsession

Cameron Dicker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has his fair share of soccer stories.

There are the games the Los Angeles Chargers star grew up on back in Shanghai. There were the hours emulating Steven Gerrard’s Anfield heroics while choosing soccer over football during the school day in Texas. There's even a chance encounter with David Beckham that left him starstruck and one of his closest friends absolutely livid.

But the story Dicker saves for last is perhaps the most honest and comical portrayal of his soccer fandom. Throughout his career, he's crossed paths with some of the biggest stars both footballs have to offer, but the story he chooses to end on is the day he met, of all people, Jesse Lingard.

"That was one of the funnier things," he tells GOAL.

Dicker was an undrafted rookie at the time, and he was fighting for his professional career with the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams. That meant that every single day, he was surrounded by greatness. He'd turn around and spot Aaron Donald, perhaps the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Look in another direction, and he'd catch a glimpse of Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp. Champions were everywhere, but they were also his peers.

And then, on one June day during grueling offseason workouts, Lingard showed up and, in that moment, Dicker wasn't an NFL hopeful; he was a soccer fan. He was just like anyone else, just a whole lot better at kicking.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's JLingz!'," he says. "It was the coolest moment ever. At that time, he was at United, and it just made me laugh. Here I am at the pinnacle of football right now and, just because of how I grew up, I didn't watch football growing up. I didn't really care like that. It was cool being with the Rams, but I didn't care about it to the extent of like, 'Holy smokes, it's JLingz'.

"So I went up and got a picture with Jesse Lingard and thought it was the coolest moment ever."

There have been plenty of cool moments since. Dicker didn't catch on with the Rams, or the Baltimore Ravens, or the Philadelphia Eagles. He eventually did earn his chance with the Los Angeles Chargers, though. In four seasons as the Chargers' kicker, Dicker has established himself as one of the league's very best, so much so that he currently holds the all-time record for accuracy. "Dicker the Kicker", as he is affectionately known, has become a star in his own right.

His path to stardom didn't begin on the gridiron, though; it began on the pitch, and soccer remains a defining feature in the life of the NFL's best kicker.