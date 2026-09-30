'Sell the legacy' - How the Dominican Republic moved beyond baseball to become a CONCACAF threat ahead of a long-awaited rivalry clash with Haiti

Marcelo Neveleff used to have to say ‘yes’ to everything. Now, he can say ‘no.’

There was a time when the head coach of the Dominican Republic Men’s National Team had to watch every second of every tape sent to him by every single dual-national-eligible footballer. They came in from everywhere: Spain, Argentina, USA, parts of South America. Neveleff would sit there diligently, looking for glimpses of quality - some sort of spark to contribute to a team that, before his hiring, was losing to the likes of French Guiana (a team that is currently not even ranked or affiliated with FIFA).

For a while, he was head coach, chief scout, recruiter, and the cultural figurehead of a national team that was barely part of the footballing landscape. These days, things are different. The DR is not a global footballing power - not yet, at least. But they have improved immensely in Neveleff’s three years in charge. And the hard yards of recruitment, coaching, and belief have paid off.

Once an afterthought, the DR are a real presence in CONCACAF. They have won their first two Nations League games since being promoted to the top tier of the competition this year. A baseball country that didn’t care about soccer has started to believe.

“It’s no surprise,” Neveleff told GOAL. “We've been working here for the last three and a half years. We always believed in the potential and the talent that we had here in the country.”

The next test comes with more than soccer at stake. Thursday’s meeting with neighboring Haiti, their first in 13 years, will renew a rivalry that stretches beyond the pitch - and show just how far the DR have come.