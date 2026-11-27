At times this season, Renee Slegers' exit from Arsenal, made official on Friday afternoon, felt inevitable. The Gunners have endured their worst-ever start to a Women's Super League season, sitting sixth with 15 points from 11 games. League leaders Chelsea are some 12 points better off while London City Lionesses, who occupy the third and final Champions League spot, are eight points ahead. Yet, when the first few days of this international break ticked by without news, it looked like Slegers was set to stay - an outcome that would have been both surprising and not.

Sunday's goalless draw against West Ham, however, proved to be the final straw. Without a win in three, the Gunners looked short on confidence and struggled to create much of note against a team Manchester City, the reigning champions who Arsenal were expected to be right up there with this season, battered 5-0 just two weeks prior.

It was put to Slegers just a few days earlier, after her side lost 2-0 to Lyon in a relatively uncompetitive Champions League encounter, that the international break would be the perfect time for a change of manager, given the 19-day break it opened up between fixtures. In her usually calm and focused demeanour, the Dutchwoman wouldn't be drawn on the topic, instead focusing on West Ham.

However, on Friday, the news many anticipated finally came with Slegers departing her role by mutual consent in a change that was absolutely needed in order for Arsenal to salvage anything from what has the makings of a lost season.