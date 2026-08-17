Premier League pre-season winners & losers: From Liverpool's worrying lack of depth to Aston Villa's new striking sensation Brian Madjo

The new Premier League season is almost upon us, with Arsenal set to kick off their title defence on Friday night, when they host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates.

The Gunners are being widely backed to hold onto their crown, particularly as so many of their traditional rivals will be under new management, including last season's runners-up, Manchester City, who have replaced legendary coach Pep Guardiola with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and clearly have a lot of work to do based on Sunday's Community Shield drubbing at the hands of the reigning champions.

Of course, the Italian was always likely to take over from his former boss at the Etihad, but we didn’t think that Xabi Alonso was going to end up at Stamford Bridge. The former Liverpool midfielder was considered the obvious candidate to succeed a struggling Arne Slot at Anfield but the Reds instead turned to another Basque, Andoni Iraola, after Alonso had already accepted the chance to oversee yet another summer spending spree in west London.

But how are England's top teams shaping up ahead of the 2026-27 campaign? Who’s still feeling the effects of this summer’s World Cup? And who’s perfectly placed to hit the ground running? With the big kick off just days away, GOAL picks out the big winners and losers of pre-season...