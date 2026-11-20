The Washington Spirit are back in the NWSL Championship for a third straight year. After losing the last two finals, they’ll get another shot at the title on home turf against the Kansas City Current, who are chasing their first championship with a former Spirit star in midfield.

Croix Bethune led the league with 11 assists for Kansas City. Her former teammate Trinity Rodman has put together one of her best seasons for Washington, scoring 14 goals and adding 10 assists.

The Spirit beat the Current 4-0 at Audi Field in April, but Kansas City has won three of the teams’ last five meetings.

Ahead of Saturday’s final, GOAL breaks down how both teams got here, picks out the players and X-factors that could decide the title and offers score predictions.