Nightmare season looms for Newcastle - and Magpies must make Matthias Jaissle call fast or risk relegation

"Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle United," Magpies CEO David Hopkinson said after Matthias Jaissle's arrival at St James' Park in early August.

"We have conducted a thorough process, and he has emerged as the clear candidate for the role. He possesses all the qualities we were looking for. His track record of success, leadership qualities and relentless drive to improve make him an exceptional fit for Newcastle United. We believe he is the right person to lead the club into the next phase of our journey."

Ross Wilson, Newcastle's sporting director, added: "His teams play high-energy football and we could feel his passion during all of our discussions throughout the recruitment process. He has consistently demonstrated an ability to improve players, build cohesive teams and create elite performance environments in his coaching career. His successes at [Red Bull] Salzburg and Al-Ahli underline his ability to deliver results while developing a clear football identity."

Indeed, the 38-year-old delivered back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga and AFC Champions League titles at Salzburg and Al-Ahli, respectively, implementing a high-tempo brand of football that gave fans at both clubs value for money. But given his complete lack of top level coaching experience, Jaissle was a surprise choice to replace Eddie Howe, who stepped down in the summer after five years, one Carabao Cup success and two top-five Premier League finishes.

There's little doubt that the selection process favoured Jaissle in at least some part because Al-Ahli and Newcastle share the same Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners. The big billing from senior club officials did not mask the fact they were taking a big risk with Jaissle, and just three months into the 2026-27 campaign, it's looking like a major backfire.

Newcastle find themselves down in 13th after nine Premier League games, one place lower than they finished last term, and they've lost five of their last seven in all all competitions. The performances have ranged from barely acceptable to absolutely woeful, too, with Jaissle struggling to instil any kind of "clear identity".

With only four points separating the Magpies from the drop zone, they are at serious risk of being dragged into a relegation battle. There is plenty of blame to go around for Newcastle's failure to build on their 2025 League Cup triumph, but if they don't pull the plug on the Jaissle project fast, things could get much worse.