MLS Winners and Losers: Nashville SC claim Supporters' Shield, Inter Miami slip up against Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union see win streak halted without Cavan Sullivan

So here we are in the home stretch of the MLS season. For many teams, the fight for a postseason spot is well and truly on. For others, it's all about positioning and setting yourself up for playoff success in a few weeks time.

But, for one team, this weekend was about a trophy that was always theirs to lift.

Nashville SC did, in fact, lift that trophy, claiming the Supporters' Shield with a straightforward win over CF Montreal. The league's best team looked the part in their win, much as they have all season. That's why they've won this silverware, and that's why there may be more silverware coming in the future if this all continues to snowball.

The real intrigue now stems from what's going on behind them. The middle of each conference's table is looking real crowded, while even the "safe" teams struggled this weekend. In that sense, it was another weird week of Major League Soccer, and there are still a few more left to play before the postseason gets rolling.

GOAL runs through the Winners and Losers of the MLS weekend...