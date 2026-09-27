MLS Roundup: Nashville SC affirm their title credentials, San Diego FC collapse again, and Philadelphia Union prove they don't need Cavan to win

International breaks are a weird thing for MLS. Starting next year, the league will, like the rest of the world, officially halt operations during all windows. That seems like a good thing - and a much-needed one, too.

Until then, the league just sort of chugs along. And with some of its biggest stars away, we get an inadvertent test of which teams can actually hold up without them. Can LAFC get it done without Son Heung-Min? Can Miami win without Leo Messi? These are awkward weekends, sure, but they tell us something about who's equipped, back to front, to win something.

Well, it's an interesting trial run of sorts. And on Saturday night, it led to some interesting results. GOAL runs through the biggest games of Saturday night...