Luis Enrique’s rebuild from Galacticos to homegrown stars to Champions League kings
When Lionel Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, a tsunami of optimism swept the French capital. Finally, the PSG faithful believed, the last piece of the puzzle had arrived. As president Nasser Al-Khelaifi unveiled the ultimate Galactico signing in front of a frenzied crowd, the image of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe standing around the famous Champions League trophy wearing the French club’s colours emerged in the minds of supporters. Their long-held dream of European dominance was imminent.
It was not until four years later, however, after the last of the three superstars had left France, that a perfectly engineered and thrilling team led by Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue finally made the dream a reality. That stunning 5-0 destruction of Inter was the culmination of a lightning-fast overhaul under the guidance of Luis Enrique.
When the former Barcelona player and coach took the helm in July 2023, Messi had just departed and Neymar was on his way to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Hilal, leaving the new boss to begin his rebuild with Mbappe at its forefront. In the background, though, the France captain’s drawn-out transfer saga with Real Madrid caused problems throughout his first season. What PSG needed was a full purge of the egos that dominated the dressing room.
While the forward went on to dominate the scoring charts for a Real Madrid side that failed to win a major trophy, he watched his former side go on to claim their first ever European title. They claimed a second one the following year, just before Mbappe broke records at the World Cup for fourth-placed France, further vindicating Luis Enrique and PSG’s decision to sacrifice sublime individual quality to build an aggressive, unstoppable unit.
"I’m committed to putting a winning team together and I have no doubt that I will be able to do that and give fans something they will like," Luis Enrique said when he was appointed head coach, and sure enough he let nothing get in his way.
Who would have thought back then that Dembele - dismissed by many as lazy, injury-prone and a flop – rather than Mbappe would hold the Ballon d’Or in September 2025 as the embodiment of PSG’s transformation from consistent bumblers to the undisputed kings of Europe?
How PSG went from Ligue 1 also-rans to battling Europe’s elite
Before Qatar Sports Investments bought PSG in 2011, the club had rarely troubled Europe’s elite. A 1995 Champions League semi-final was the high point and over the next 16 years they appeared in the group stage only three more times. They were not dominant domestically either, having won just two Ligue 1 titles (1986 and 1994).
The QSI revolution was immediate. Antoine Kombouare was sacked within a few months, the first of seven coaches to be axed over the next 12 years, and the big signings began. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti, Thiago Silva, David Beckham, Javier Pastore, Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi were among the stars to come in and turn PSG into the kings of Ligue 1.
Europe, however, exposed the limits of their star-driven model. Four consecutive quarter-final exits from 2012 to 2016 were followed by the most damaging collapse of all. After beating Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez’s Barcelona 4-0 in Paris in 2017, PSG lost the return leg 6-1. The 'Remontada', engineered by Luis Enrique’s Barcelona, became the clearest evidence that talent alone had not supplied the resilience required to win the Champions League. Barca went on to claim a treble of trophies that season.
It was an astounding collapse on the part of Emery’s team, giving further proof to the notion PSG simply missed the magic formula required to go all the way.
If you can’t beat’ em, buy em!
The pursuit of Neymar started well before the famous moment he walked into the Barcelona offices with his father to inform Barcelona he wanted out. By the summer of 2017, their eagerness to bring in a trademark signing had grown, as had Neymar’s realisation that his Ballon d’Or dream would never be fulfilled if he remained stuck in Messi’s shadow.
Neymar’s €222 million release clause was finally paid in August and, despite La Liga’s attempts to block the move, he was off to the French capital on a €45m salary. PSG had secured a double whammy of weakening a rival and signing the best player in the world behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Paris St-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings," he said. "I feel ready to take the challenge."
At times, the Brazilian’s genius appeared to be exactly what they needed. He had a tremendous start, scoring and assisting goals in almost every game, but his debut season was cut short by injury in February. PSG strolled to the Ligue 1 title (13 points ahead of Monaco) with Neymar finishing third in the scoring charts despite only playing 20 games.
With six goals in his first five Champions League games, he looked capable of replicating his Barcelona magic, but his injury came before the second leg of the last-16 clash against Real Madrid and they crashed out 5-2 on aggregate. The following season, Neymar-less PSG blew a 2-0 lead to Manchester United and crashed out at the same stage.
Under Tuchel, in a strange 2019-20 campaign heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, they came close to cracking the code. Despite Neymar’s absence for their first four European encounters, Mbappe, Di Maria and Co. managed a perfect start and this time the Brazilian star was on hand to make the difference in key games.
His two goals against Borussia Dortmund proved vital in sealing a quarter-final spot, where he played a key role in a late equaliser before PSG's late winner in the one-legged tie against Atalanta. He set up another as they beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-final but again Bayern proved too big of a challenge and the French side lost 1-0 in the final.
More false hope: Lionel Messi arrives in Paris
It was a heartbreaking end to their first Champions League final appearance, but a sign that European glory was achievable.
PSG looked up for the fight again the following season. They overpowered Messi’s Barcelona 5-2 on aggregate in the last-16 and got revenge against Bayern in the quarter-finals. Yet again they hit the ceiling when they were crushed 4-1 on aggregate by fellow new-money upstarts Manchester City in the last four. Embarrassingly, PSG lost their hold on the Ligue 1 title that season as Lille finished top.
The humiliation was unacceptable. The Parc des Princes team needed a major lift, and that summer offered the opportunity of a lifetime: Messi became available amid Barcelona’s financial crisis. PSG swooped in and once again all connected to the club dared to dream.
“The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions,” Messi said. “I am determined to build, alongside [the players and staff], something great for the club and for the fans,”.
Al-Khelaifi added: “He did not hide his desire to continue to evolve at the highest level and to win trophies. The ambition of the club is of course identical. The addition of Leo to our world-class team confirms the relevance and success of our recruitment. Together with our great coach and his staff, I look forward to seeing our team make history for all of our supporters around the world."
Former PSG president Michel Denisot called the Argentine's arrival "the pinnacle" of the club’s history and “an immense joy for all generations of fans, players and management.” Rival Ligue 1 presidents spoke out in favour of the boost his signing would provide French football. Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon president at the time, said: "We are all delighted... even if it makes the competition even more difficult for us.”
Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said: "After everything that we have experienced in recent years, a bit of lovelessness had started to creep in. We needed Messi, and he is here!"
PSG had what Denisot called a Harlem Globetrotters-esque attack, and the footballing world anticipated something mind-blowing as Messi reunited with fellow Barcelona trailblazer Neymar and partnered up with the rapid and clinical Mbappe.
For some on the inside, though, the project was doomed from the start. According to Rafinha, who left Barcelona for PSG a year before Messi, the marquee signing only complicated the situation further.
"During pre-season, in the first training session where everyone was present, I said: 'This can’t possibly work'. Let’s start with the goalkeeper: Keylor Navas or [Gianluigi] Donnarumma. Whoever doesn’t play will be furious. There will be arguments, discussions with the coach," he said.
"In defence: Marquinhos, the starter, no one will replace him, [Presnel] Kimpembe, PSG idol, and Sergio Ramos. The three best full-backs for each. In attack, Di María, Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi. Who do you take off? Di María, for his status within the team, and even then, he’s not a player you can take off. It can’t work.
"For a coach, it’s impossible. They were the best team in the world in terms of players, names, but at the same time, difficult to manage. I wasn’t playing, so I was watching."
While he may have been correct, a key factor in the failure to capitalise on their wealth of talent was Messi’s fitness troubles. He was injured for chunks of his first season at PSG, though he was still a key source of assists in Ligue 1.
He was a machine in both goals and assists in his second season. Nevertheless, in the Champions League they simply couldn’t get the best out of the highly anticipated front line. Real Madrid and Bayern knocked them out at the last-16 stage before Messi joined Inter Miami, leaving many to wonder: what was it all for?
Out with the old, in with the Nuis Enrique
Messi had signed to a two-year contract, and it simply didn’t work out. In 2023, the hero of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory, La Pulga, was allowed to flee to Florida on a free. Neymar, the €222m signing, didn’t work out, and he was sold to Saudi Arabia. Where would PSG go from here?
There was one more ingredient of Barcelona’s treble-winning team to go after.
The architect and mastermind of that famous 'Remontada' humiliation: Luis Enrique.
Would he succeed where so many big names failed? After all, two of his key stars from that Barcelona team had already left. Plus, a month before his arrival Mbappe told the club he wouldn’t be extending his contract. The prospect of losing the star many had pinned their hopes to dominated PSG’s summer and plagued their first season under the new coach.
“Football players are selfish but intelligent. You have to give them a stage where they can give their best and go for big titles,” Luis Enrique said in his first press conference, but Mbappe was accused of being all selfishness and little intelligence over the next few months.
His refusal to sign a contract extension saw him left out of PSG’s training camp that summer, and he even missed the first Ligue 1 game of the season. Nevertheless, his goal record in Ligue 1 was phenomenal, while his strikes against Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle were key in getting out of the Champions League group stage. He then masterminded their 4-1 aggregate demolition of Real Sociedad, setting up a quarter-final tie with a familiar foe: Barcelona.
Dembele, just signed from Barca the previous summer, and Vitinha kept PSG in the tie as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home. This sparked the big intervention from Luis Enrique. Ahead of the second leg, he had a one-on-one with Mbappe in which he laid it all out for the Frenchman.
"I read that you liked Michael Jordan," he told him. "Michael Jordan would grab his teammates by the balls and defend like a son of a bitch. You must set that example first as a person and as a player."
He went on to say: "You're a phenomenon, a world-class player. Not a doubt. But that's not enough for me. A true leader is someone who, when you can't help us with goals, because the other day you had two high-level players against you, you help us in everything that matters. You take charge and say: 'Guys! The defensive line, stay there, all four. I'm going to take my two teammates'.
"Because when you press alone, it's f*cking amazing, but if you also take Ousmane and [Randal] Kolo Muani, [Bradley] Barcola or [Goncalo] Ramos or Marco Asensio and set yourself as an example to press, you know what we have? A f*cking machine of a team.
"That's what I want to see you do as a leader here. In the two months you have left, I want to see you leave through the front door, Kiki, no doubt. But you need to earn it. And you must earn it not by attacking. Attacking, I already know you are a god. Attacking, there is no one like you, I already know. But the day you attack [and] you have to be the best player in history defending - that's a leader. That's Michael Jordan."
When Raphinha scored for Barca 12 minutes into the second leg, it appeared to be the same old story for PSG. Then, Dembele struck. Vitinha struck. It’s 4-4 on aggregate. And then? Mbappe converted a penalty to give his side the lead. In the 89th minute, he rescued a wayward counter-attack to fire beyond Ter Stegen and send his side into the semi-finals to face Borussia Dortmund. Just as it appeared PSG had conquered their demons and were ready to go on to claim the big prize, Mbappe and Co were completely silenced by the German side and crashed out with two 1-0 defeats.
Luis Enrique completes his revolution
By that time, the tension had been growing. Annoyed by Mbappe’s work ethic, the coach often substituted Mbappe and occasionally left him on the bench. When Luis Enrique withdrew him at half-time in a clash with fierce rivals Monaco, the player opted against joining his team-mates on the bench. Instead he made a big display of waving to fans and joining his mother in the stands while his team-mates played out the second-half of the 0-0 draw.
It was the perfect illustration of the difference in priorities between the coach and forward. By the time the season ended, many PSG fans were relieved to see Mbappe, long regarded as the key to fulfilling their ambitions, was trading the French capital for Madrid.
"I am not here to win the Champions League. I am here to build a team," Luis Enrique said before his second season and after Mbappe had left. He did both.
With Mbappe gone, PSG were able to fully focus on the collective spirit the manager had in mind. In came Kvaratskhelia, Doue and Joao Neves to join the likes of Dembele, Vitinha, Marqhuinhos, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. Now, PSG had a squad of energetic stars who would combine to make a well-drilled, relentless unit.
While they were untouchable in Ligue 1 once again – unbeaten until matchday 31 – their Champions League campaign had a rough start. They failed to qualify directly for the last-16 of the competition’s new format, instead going via a play-off against Brest, which they won 10-0. Then, they came from behind to beat Liverpool on penalties after Dembele rescued them at Anfield.
After edging past Aston Villa, the effectiveness of their collective focus shone through in the semi-final against Arsenal. They returned to Paris with a 1-0 lead from the first leg and goals from Fabian Ruiz and Hakimi sent them on to a showdown against Inter.
The 2025 final in Munich was a historic one. PSG utterly outclassed the Serie A champions. They simply did not let the Inter midfield and defence rest. Doue (twice), Kvaratskhelia and Hakimi proved decisive with their goals, while Dembele lead the high press. Young star Senny Mayulu rounded it off with a late goal to make it 5-0, the biggest winning margin in Champions League final history.
Nobody could argue. PSG were the rightful winners. Their thrilling style, a result of Luis Enrique’s bravery and devotion to his vision.
Former PSG star Beckham told an insightful tale from president Al-Khelaifi, saying: “For the first year of Luis Enrique going, he virtually slept every night at the new training facility, working on how he wants the team to look, how he wants the team to play, who he wants, where are we going to go, what the future looks like. Nasser just said he has never seen anything like it."
Come September, Dembele was crowned the world’s best player while four more PSG players made the top 10 in the rankings. Their dominance – and Mbappe’s seventh-place finish – symbolised the team ethic Luis Enrique instilled in Paris.
Incredibly, the French giants’ rise did not stop there, and it still hasn’t. They were unbelievable again in the Champions League last season, beating Barcelona once more in the League phase before claiming the scalps of Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern. The final against Arsenal proved a gritty challenge, but once again Luis Enrique’s squad had the steel and belief in each other required to get the job done.
The manager stood by his principles and put together a ferocious and merciless team. Big stars like Messi, Mbappe and Neymar only get you so far, but the collective is key.
"As a coach, he is someone who has had the leadership to go one way and, with all the noise against him, continue that way and end up winning the way he has done," Mikel Arteta said before the European final this year.
"He is an example for everyone."