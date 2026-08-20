Luis Enrique’s rebuild from Galacticos to homegrown stars to Champions League kings

Messi had signed to a two-year contract, and it simply didn’t work out. In 2023, the hero of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory, La Pulga, was allowed to flee to Florida on a free. Neymar, the €222m signing, didn’t work out, and he was sold to Saudi Arabia. Where would PSG go from here?

There was one more ingredient of Barcelona’s treble-winning team to go after.

The architect and mastermind of that famous 'Remontada' humiliation: Luis Enrique.

Would he succeed where so many big names failed? After all, two of his key stars from that Barcelona team had already left. Plus, a month before his arrival Mbappe told the club he wouldn’t be extending his contract. The prospect of losing the star many had pinned their hopes to dominated PSG’s summer and plagued their first season under the new coach.

“Football players are selfish but intelligent. You have to give them a stage where they can give their best and go for big titles,” Luis Enrique said in his first press conference, but Mbappe was accused of being all selfishness and little intelligence over the next few months.

His refusal to sign a contract extension saw him left out of PSG’s training camp that summer, and he even missed the first Ligue 1 game of the season. Nevertheless, his goal record in Ligue 1 was phenomenal, while his strikes against Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle were key in getting out of the Champions League group stage. He then masterminded their 4-1 aggregate demolition of Real Sociedad, setting up a quarter-final tie with a familiar foe: Barcelona.

Dembele, just signed from Barca the previous summer, and Vitinha kept PSG in the tie as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at home. This sparked the big intervention from Luis Enrique. Ahead of the second leg, he had a one-on-one with Mbappe in which he laid it all out for the Frenchman.

"I read that you liked Michael Jordan," he told him. "Michael Jordan would grab his teammates by the balls and defend like a son of a bitch. You must set that example first as a person and as a player."

He went on to say: "You're a phenomenon, a world-class player. Not a doubt. But that's not enough for me. A true leader is someone who, when you can't help us with goals, because the other day you had two high-level players against you, you help us in everything that matters. You take charge and say: 'Guys! The defensive line, stay there, all four. I'm going to take my two teammates'.

"Because when you press alone, it's f*cking amazing, but if you also take Ousmane and [Randal] Kolo Muani, [Bradley] Barcola or [Goncalo] Ramos or Marco Asensio and set yourself as an example to press, you know what we have? A f*cking machine of a team.

"That's what I want to see you do as a leader here. In the two months you have left, I want to see you leave through the front door, Kiki, no doubt. But you need to earn it. And you must earn it not by attacking. Attacking, I already know you are a god. Attacking, there is no one like you, I already know. But the day you attack [and] you have to be the best player in history defending - that's a leader. That's Michael Jordan."

When Raphinha scored for Barca 12 minutes into the second leg, it appeared to be the same old story for PSG. Then, Dembele struck. Vitinha struck. It’s 4-4 on aggregate. And then? Mbappe converted a penalty to give his side the lead. In the 89th minute, he rescued a wayward counter-attack to fire beyond Ter Stegen and send his side into the semi-finals to face Borussia Dortmund. Just as it appeared PSG had conquered their demons and were ready to go on to claim the big prize, Mbappe and Co were completely silenced by the German side and crashed out with two 1-0 defeats.