How Kylian Mbappe and the 'dictator' meme sparked Real Madrid & La Liga's China crisis

Given the potential commercial implications of a breakdown in relations with China for Mbappe, Real Madrid and La Liga, a swathe of grovelling apologies have followed from Spain as officials scramble to avoid any further financial damage, seemingly losing sight of whether or not the statement was true in the first place.

"My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," Mbappe said in a statement that was released through his holding company, Interconnected Ventures, and translated into Mandarin. "I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry."

His club weighed in the following day, writing: "Real Madrid wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any discomfort that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappe. Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid. Real Madrid expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite it with China and its citizens."

This is the second time the club has fallen foul of the Chinese authorities in recent months. In August, a Madrid social media post referenced flood victims in "Nepal and Tibet", with the Chinese press calling for the wording to be changed to 'Chinese Xizang' before the photo was deleted a few days later with no explanation.

La Liga also attempted some damage control, saying: "LALIGA deeply regrets the offence that Kylian Mbappe's recent comments have caused among Chinese fans. These comments were made in a personal capacity and do not represent LALIGA. Within the scope of our institutional responsibility, we apologise on behalf of LALIGA and all its clubs."

President Javier Tebas added: "I wish to personally apologise to Chinese fans for the offence caused. I have deep respect for China, its institutions and its people, and I value the trust with which, for so many years, they have supported our football. As President of La Liga, I take on the responsibility of working with our clubs and players to strengthen awareness of and respect for different cultures. We want to nurture this relationship through action, and we will implement concrete measures to help ensure that situations like this do not happen again."

Tebas has hurriedly set up a crisis unit and met with China's ambassador to Spain, Yao Jing, in a bid to manage the situation, as well as reaching out to Real Madrid despite his strained relationship with the club, who had recently demanded his resignation after he compared their management to the Nazi's chief of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels. According to Reuters, La Liga's president even considered travelling to China to attempt to neutralise the furore.