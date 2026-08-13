Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won't win the 2026 Ballon d'Or but PSG's wing wizard is the best player in the world
Paris Saint-Germain won yet another trophy on Wednesday night, dispatching Aston Villa 2-1 at the Stadion Salzburg in Austria to retain the UEFA Super Cup. Unai Emery's depleted Villa side gave a very good account of themselves, with 17-year-old Brain Madjo causing the PSG backline all kinds of problems, but they were ultimately undone by one man: the irrepressible Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
He broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a breath-taking bolt from the blue. Desire Doue fed the former Napoli star on the far side of the box, and he then took two quick touches to deceive Matty Cash before unleashing a wicked right-foot piledriver, which had flown past Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot before he could even flap out an arm.
Very few players are capable of such brilliance, but Kvaratskhelia can deliver those killing blows at any moment. He's a ruthless finisher with both feet and dribbles at full speed at defenders while maintaining full control of the ball, with an elegance that is a joy to behold.
Villa simply couldn't live with him. Kvaratskhelia was a constant threat on the ball and nuisance off it, coming off in the 88th minute with three successful take-ons, three shots, five duel wins, and nine penalty area touches to his name.
He won't win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but it doesn't really matter. If we're just going by the eye test, no other player in the game is operating on the same level.
A "delicious" footballer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been doing this for the best part of four years now. He was complete unknown when Napoli signed him for just €12 million from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022, but rapidly emerged as one of the bargains of the century, inspiring the Italian club to their first Scudetto in 33 years with 25 goal contributions in 34 appearances to earn Serie A's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
He also scooped the Champions League Young Player of the Season award after Napoli's run to the quarter-finals, and remained their primary creative outlet the following campaign despite turbulence behind the scenes and multiple managerial changes. Fondly dubbed 'Kvaradona' by the Napoli faithful - a nod to beloved club icon Diego Maradona - he became a box office draw with his explosive style of play, low socks, and unerring self-confidence.
Former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti once described Kvaratskhelia as a "delicious" footballer, which is the perfect adjective. Watching him glide down the wing elicits the same dopamine hit as taking a bite out of a perfectly seasoned ribeye steak topped with peppercorn sauce, and always leaves you wanting more.
Final piece of the puzzle for Luis Enrique
Kvaratskhelia continued to excel at Napoli after Antonio Conte's arrival as coach in July 2024, but it was inevitable that he would move on to even bigger things. PSG completed a €70m(£60m/$81m) swoop for his services the following January, and he turned out to be the final piece of the puzzle for Luis Enrique's project.
The Parisian outfit were still the dominant side in Ligue 1 at that time, but lacked a spark in Europe during the first half of the season. Kvaratskhelia gave them that, completing an all-star attack alongside Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.
Their instant chemistry took PSG to the next level, with the quartet leading Luis Enrique's aggressive high press and rotating constantly to drag opposing centre-halves out of possession. Dembele received most of the plaudits as PSG stormed to their first ever European Cup success, which was fair enough considering his incredible, and ultimately Ballon d'Or-worthy numbers, but Kvaratskhelia was just as influential overall.
His ability to get past multiple players on the inside and outside opened up space for PSG to exploit, and he had the impeccable decision-making to match. Kvaratskhelia is a team player who exercises patience and control, carefully picking when to pull the trigger and open games up. Striking the ideal balance between individual flair and tactical discipline, he's a dream solider for Luis Enrique, who was unable to hold the more single-minded Kylian Mbappe to the same high standards when he led PSG's attack.
Champions League history-maker
Last season, PSG became only the second team to ever retain the European Cup since it's rebranding to the Champions League in 1992, and Kvaratskhelia outshone Dembele, and every other player on the continent in conclusive, and mesmerising, fashion. He posted 17 goal involvements in 16 appearances, and became the first man to register a goal or and assist in seven successive knockout games in a single campaign.
His assist in the final against Arsenal was especially important; PSG were 1-0 down and struggling for rhythm until Kvaratskhelia picked the ball up with his back to goal just after the hour mark. He was surrounded by Arsenal defenders, but wriggled free to play a one-two with Dembele before cleverly using his body to deceive Cristian Mosquera. The Ecuadorian then clumsily stuck out a leg and brought Kvaratskhelia down, conceding the penalty that allowed Dembele to equalise and set PSG en route to the title again.
However, Kvaratskhelia's most memorable performance came in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Bayern Munich. PSG edged a nine-goal classic at the Parc des Princes - arguably the most entertaining and high quality game in Champions League history - with Kvaratskhelia and Dembele both bagging braces in the 5-4 victory.
Kvaratskhelia's first came after a trademark run and cut-in from the left, as he sidestepped Josip Stanisic to sweep a curling shot into the far corner. He went on to score PSG's vital fifth with another fabulously executed swing of his right boot, this time using his instep to keep a cut-back from Achraf Hakimi low and true. Stanisic looked like the most relieved man in the stadium when Kvaratskhelia came off in the latter stages, and the PSG faithful gave their golden boy a richly-deserved standing ovation.
'Knows what to do in every situation'
Four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf covered the contest as a pundit for Amazon Prime Video, and was completely blown away by Kvaratskhelia. "Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world and he’s only going to get better," said the AC Milan and Netherlands legend. "I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments so I like his intelligence. He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front. He’s unbelievable."
Seedorf shrewdly captured what makes Kvaratskhelia so special, beyond his clinical nature in front of goal. He has the personality to grab games by the scruff of the neck from a variety of positions and always looks to make in-roads into enemy territory. It's almost impossible to mark the 25-year-old because he's so elusive and unpredictable.
The "best in the world" claim wasn't at all farfetched. Indeed, the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which is made up of respected football figures like Claude Makelele, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sir Gareth Southgate and Rafa Benitez, chose Kvaratskhelia as the Champions League Player of the Season for 2025-26, which is the most solid evidence available.
Benzema won that prize before winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022, and Dembele did the same last year. Rodri topped the Champions League list in 2023, and won the Golden Ball the following year ahead of Vinicius Junior, who had the consolation of being picked as No.1 by UEFA after spearheading Madrid's run to a 15th European Cup.
The purists' favourite
Unfortunately, though, Kvaratskhelia is still not considered a frontrunner in this year's Ballon d'Or race. The Georgia international will likely be held back by an underwhelming domestic year, which saw him restricted to just 20 Ligue 1 starts as Luis Enrique regularly granted his key players rest to prioritise more success in the Champions League.
Kvaratskhelia only registered a modest combined total of 12 goals and assists in domestic competition for PSG, helping them to a fifth successive Ligue 1 crown, which won't be enough to put him ahead of the main Golden Ball contenders, even after his superhuman Champions League exploits are added into the equation. It might have been, had he also had the chance to strut his stuff on the World Cup stage with Georgia, but alas, they didn't even make the European qualification playoffs.
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane were all prolific in North America, while Rodri was named Player of the Tournament for captaining Spain to the trophy, and Lamine Yamal also played a significant part in their success. All of them have enjoyed stellar individual years at club level, too, particularly Kane, who racked up a staggering 73 goals for Bayern and England.
The flawed nature of the Ballon d'Or voting process, which gives statistics more importance than talent, means that Kvaratskhelia probably won't even get on the podium. That is a travesty, but the purists know the truth: Kvaratskhelia is in a class of his own. If he keeps pushing PSG to more silverware, that fact could be made official at the 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony instead.