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‘Is this really happening?’ - Kerstin Casparij on becoming a Ballon d’Or nominee, finding her voice at Manchester City and staying true to herself

The Man City defender tells GOAL about Ballon d’Or disbelief, a lonely first year in England and why she wants her voice to bring people together.

Ryan Tolmich

  • “I’m probably going to yap your head off. I’m just going to give you as much information as I can.”

    And off goes Kerstin Casparij.

    She’s a woman of many talents, and it just so happens that one is football. That’s the one that most people want to talk about and that’s the one that has the Manchester City star nominated for the Ballon d’Or. But Casparij, at her core, is more than just an elite fullback; she’s an elite yapper, and she’s world-class at finding new things to get excited about.

    The latest is reading, but growing up, she says her ADHD made it difficult to get into books. Book reports were a nightmare. Comics were more her lane. Video games like Tomb Raider caught her eye, too, but never novels. That was until her girlfriend shoved one into her hand because she needed someone to sit with and talk about them. Casparij would simply need to figure it out.

    “She was reading the ACOTAR series,” Casparij tells GOAL, referring to A Court of Thorns and Roses. “She read the first book and said, ‘I want to speak to someone about this, so you now have designated reading time before bed, and you’re going to read this book’.

    “It was fast-paced so I got into it. That's a tough thing for me. When you find a good book that tickles your brain, it's so fun.”

    That’s the latest version of Casparij. You can add reading to the other facets of life that make her who she is. She’s a star fullback, a social media star, an advocate for causes close to her heart and, now, a Kindle owner. Life changes, and Casparij, over the years, has changed with it. The little girl from the Netherlands who was never supposed to play soccer now counts herself among the best players in the world.

    It’s also why telling her story is somewhat complicated. There are new layers to it popping up almost daily. Casparij has plenty of stories to yap about: her various tattoos, her arrival in England being upstaged by the Queen’s funeral, her passion for superheroes and Donald Duck, being recognized at the gym from her EAFC card or perhaps even her excitement about Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. She’s come a long way.

    And yet for all of the different things going on in her life, Casparij has recently been thinking back to one particular thought. It’s one her mom shared with her when she was younger. It’s one that, more than anything, she strives to live by. If you’re to boil it all down to one thing, she hopes it's this.

    “My mom always said, ‘You greet everybody with an open heart’,” she says, “and that is something that I've always felt very close to me. I think I've always tried to be really authentic, and I've always tried to stay not the same. I learn and grow and develop as a person, but I also want the people that I knew 10 years ago from my hometown to now meet me again and be like, ‘Oh my goodness, you have not changed’.

    “It’s about really staying close and true to yourself and to just spread love to the people around you.”

    That’s the same old Casparij, then, and to understand how she got to the very top of the sport, you begin with how she got into it in the first place. That explains a lot about her, after all.

  • Finding the sport

    Scotland v Netherlands - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A1 MD2
    Getty Images Sport

    Judo was Casparij's first passion, but her path was a different one than her parents'.

    Most kids in the Netherlands are raised on football. They’re thrown into an Oranje kit with a name like Cruyff, Gullit, or someone similar on the back before they can walk. Football isn’t something you just love when you’re Dutch; it’s something you’re born into.

    Casparij, as it turns out, was not born into it.

    Her parents were stars in judo. When they had a daughter, they thought she would be, too. She tried following in her parents’ footsteps as a child and, years later, she can acknowledge it helped. Movement, discipline, perseverance - all pretty good life skills to take from judo.

    It was football, though, that caught her eye. At the time, that was somewhat weird.

    "I went home to my dad,” she recalls, “and said, 'I'm really enjoying playing football at recess, and some of the boys play for this team - can I play there?' It was 2006 or 2007, and I lived in a smaller town so girls didn't play football; they played hockey or did dancing. I was one of the first girls to join that club. 

    “My dad said, 'Sure, as long as you do it properly. If you give it your absolute all, you can play football'. I was just loving the energy. I was raging ADHD, so I just loved running around. I started progressing quickly and he was like, 'Oh, she's actually good at this', and that's how I progressed."

    Even now at 26 and playing at the highest levels, the feelings remain. Casparij plays her best, she says, when she feels like a kid. On those days where she’s running around at full speed with her mind working even faster, that’s when she’s the best version of herself. 

    It’s just that she's no longer running around her small town in the Netherlands; she's running the show for one of the world's biggest clubs, Manchester City, where she's emerged as one of the world's best players. She was a WSL Team of the Year selection last season after helping City do the double. Internationally, she has 55 caps to her name for her country, too. She went to a a World Cup in 2023; it all goes to play, she'll see another next summer.

    “I know I'm going to have a good game [when I feel like a kid]," she says. "All of us, we're just kids. I know I'm 26 and we all behave and we take it very serious and we're very professional, but we're actually having so much fun...It's like when you're yoing and you're practicing random things, that's what I love about the job I have. It's a crazy job. Every day, I can be like, 'I want to get better, and I'm loving it'. I still feel like a kid in that sense."

    Funnily enough, though, Casparij can essentially pinpoint the time period where it felt like she grew up. It didn’t totally change her, except it also did? At the very least, it’s a hell of a story.

  • Arriving in England

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    Focus Images

    Caparij's arrival in England was a unique one, to put it lightly.

    In July 2022, Casparij signed with Manchester City after seven strong years in her native Eredivisie. Brexit made the move a little bit tricky, but it got done. Within a week of signing her club, she was in Manchester.

    "I rocked up to the club with two big suitcases," she remembers with a laugh. "I didn't know anyone. I just rocked up to this incredible facility. I slept at the City Football Academy. They have hotel rooms and a lot of the young players stay there. I lived at the club for two months.”

    Then came the apartment search.

    "I booked all these viewings, and I have no idea what I'm doing. Generally, I have no idea what I'm doing, but I was just going to rock up to this apartment. 'Do I like it? Can I afford it? Yes or no?', and then I'd just decide.”

    That’s not the story in question. That comes after.

    Eventually, Casparij decided. Two months after her arrival in Manchester, she had a place of her own. Her mom flew over to help her move. Meanwhile, she was preparing for Chelsea away.

    Fortunately, the apartment came with a bed, so that was taken care of. They had that bed to sleep in but it didn’t come with sheets or a duvet. Making matters worse? There was no way to get any. England was at a standstill due to the funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

    "Everything was closed," Casparij says, "so my mom and I just sat in this empty apartment with nothing. None of my stuff was there and nothing was open because th Queen had passed. We just watched the funeral on the laptop and that was my day. Looking back now, it was crazy.

    “Now that I'm with my girlfriend, who's English, she laughs at me like 'What?'. I didn't have anything! Now, I've bought a house. I live with my girlfriend, and we have way too much stuff now, but I think about how I joined and how it was when I got here and how life is just so different. It's different, but it's all so fun."

    There have been countless fun days since. Big games, big wins, big moments around Manchester. Casparij gets recognized somewhat often, she says. Most are fans of Manchester City. Some know here from EAFC or social media. Life has become normal. It wasn’t always that way.

    "I was really lonely in that first year, which is why I got my cat Kiwi," she says. "It was an adjustment living abroad, living on my own, speaking English every single day. It was wanting to express tourself. People weren't always getting my jokes. That first year? They did not laugh at my jokes, but I'm a lot better now. A lot better. I've had a lot of practice.

    “I love the city, I love the people, I love the club, I love my teammates, so all of that really, really helped me be a lot more comfortable in my second year. And then I think I just started playing better and better and better, and I don't think I've stopped.”

    She hasn’t. It’s why she’ll be attending a certain high-profile gala on Monday.


  • Ballon d'Or nominee

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    NurPhoto

    The 26-year-old defender has earned her place among the best in the world.

    Not only did Casparij get something of a late start in football; she got a late start as a fullback, too. Growing up, she was a midfielder. A No. 10, she says, like most Dutch kids want to be.  The transition to fullback came way later. Now, she’s one of the best in the world.

    Casparij is one of 30 players nominated for this year’s award. She’s one of only a handful of defenders. Fullbacks don’t often get love for these sorts of awards, but on Monday, Casparij will be shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world, having earned her place among them with her play for club and country.

    It’s unlike anything she ever could have imagined growing up. A big reason why is because this award simply didn’t exist. This is an honor that, up until 2018, didn’t exist. So, while three Dutch players have won a combined seven Ballons d’Or on the men’s side, no one from her part of the world has gotten their hands on the women’s version just yet.

    "I didn't see this when I grew up and started playing football," she says. "I was 18 when the first woman won a Ballon d'Or. To see that, it was 'Oh, it would be really cool to be in the top 100 sometime'. This year, I got into the top 30. I'm actually nominated. That's so crazy to me and I'm so proud of myself and proud of the people around me."

    The ceremony is set for Monday in London.

    "Oh, I'm gonna be there," she says with a big smile, "and I'm gonna be like, 'Is this really happening?' Once I'm there, it'll really hit me."

    It’ll be the latest adventure worth talking about, and there are many of those still to come.

  • The real Kerstin

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    Sports Press Photo

    Award nominations are nice, but Casparij has bigger goals, too.

    There was a point, earlier in Casparij's career, when she was a little bit more shy. In particular, that shyness applied to social media. Throughout the early years of her professional career, she was often told about how scary social media could be: the hate, the criticism, the fear that comes from welcoming people in. At some point, that fear wasn't worth it anymore, and she decided to, as she says, poke her head above the grass.

    “When you have a voice, you always use it,” she says, "and I try to use it for good. I try to use it to support people or to help people or insprie people. That is so important. 

    Casparij knows speaking out can be scary, especially when it brings calls to focus on football. But she rejects the idea that caring about other things takes away from her commitment to the game, and says criticism won’t stop her from supporting people who need to be heard and seen

    “All I want to do is connect people,” she explains. “I just want that sense of safety and sense of community and sense of understanding, because I think we can all try to understand each other a little better."

    That’s one of her goals. She sets a lot of them, she says. Most of them are small, but they largely connect. 

    “Mini-goals,” she says, are what add up. 

    “I’m always trying to be innovative,” she says. “I always try to raise the bar a little bit. Sometimes that's a goal for the week; some are for the month or two or three, but I go through the year, and I want to win.”

    The big goal remains in sight, though, and, while it’s broad, it’s constantly on her mind: connection. It applies to everything: her teammates, other players, her career, her life, reading, Kiwi, whatever else. What new connections can be formed every day? How do those connections make life a little bit better?

    Casparij sees those connections as a chance to hear people’s stories, learn from their experiences and find new sources of inspiration. Even with competitors, she’s thinking about what they can teach her. There’s always something more to learn.

    “You don't look at it as a competitor," she says, "or like I need to beat them; It's more about ‘What can I learn from them? What can I take from them?’

    “I think that has always been really big for me, and it's really made my life so much easier. It’s made my life so much more fun because you just get to look at it in such a positive, inspirational way.”

    It all goes back to the original idea of greeting everyone with an open heart, and Casparij isn’t afraid to do that. And, once the greeting portion is done, the yapping part begins. It might be what she’s best at, after all.