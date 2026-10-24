Bragging rights over Schalke, battling Bayern Munich & signing Alex Popp: Inside Borussia Dortmund's rapid rise through the women's game in bid to reach the Frauen-Bundesliga

Dana Marquardt vividly remembers being at Signal Iduna Park when Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 2-0 back in March and, in and amongst the action, Alexandra Popp, the three-time Champions League winner, Olympic gold medallist and seven-time German champion, came out on the pitch to be unveiled as her newest team-mate. "I was like, 'This can't be happening!'," Marquardt, BVB Frauen’s prolific striker, recalls.

In more ways than one, it was a fitting place for Popp to be introduced to the club of her heart, whom she left Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg and dropped down two divisions to join. After all, it was here in November 2019 that the fans unveiled a banner which served as the "kick-off", in the words of board member Svenja Schlenker, for Dortmund to form its rising women's team. 'Football is for everyone. Women’s team now!’ was the message from the crowd.

Seven years and four promotions later, for BVB to be able to introduce a player of Popp’s calibre to the Black and Yellow wall felt like a full circle moment and sign of all the work that has been done since this team, which began its life in the seventh division, was formed.

It's not the only instance of the club sending a message, either. Through their rapid rise, early professionalism and eye-catching crowds, Dortmund have been turning plenty of heads, with a competitive 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, the dominant force in Germany, in the DFB-Pokal last season another moment to take note of. "This was a great sign for the whole of Germany to see that Borussia Dortmund is coming," Marquardt believes.

Now in the Regionalliga West, the third-tier of German women's football, BVB are only two promotions away from achieving their first big goal and reaching the Bundesliga. Despite the club's commitment and investment, it's not all been smooth-sailing in Dortmund, but the top is getting ever-nearer and, at the same time, excitement about what is possible is only growing.