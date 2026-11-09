Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-89097.jpgBernd Müller

He scored 400 goals in a season and Uli Hoeneß declared him not for sale: how a once-in-a-century talent suffered a dramatic downfall at Bayern Munich

Franz Beckenbauer and Uli Hoeneß hailed him early on. He made his debut for Bayern Munich at 17, and the world was open to him. But Berkant Göktan failed – with all that entails.

Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

  • Munich. The Englischer Garten, summer 2006. Germany is gripped by World Cup fever on home soil. The DFB side's summer fairy tale is making headlines, the weather is glorious and Munich's green lung is packed with people. They relax on the grass, dip into the refreshing Eisbach and enjoy life. In the middle of it all, a few lads play football: Turks, Arabs, Albanians, Africans, Germans and Italians. Every now and then, a football-loving onlooker stops to watch for a few minutes, then moves on.

    None of them realises that one of the lads chasing an old leather ball in the blazing sun, with jackets or backpacks marking out the goals, could have been, should have been, a global star long ago. Franz Beckenbauer once called him "the greatest talent in German football", and Bayern Munich icon Uli Hoeneß declared him not for sale. He made his Champions League debut for the German record champions at 17 and was tipped for such a bright future.

    First published on 3 February 2023, this article is one of our evergreen stories.

  • Ten to twelve goals in one match

    "It was about 400 in one under-13 season. I often scored 10 or 12 goals in a game back then."

    Those kickabouts in the Englischer Garten were less than ten years behind Berkant Göktan, but by the summer of 2006 the 25-year-old had hit rock bottom. "We often played football in the Englischer Garten with other multicultural kids," the Munich-born Turk once told 11Freunde in an interview about that time. He had been without a club for a few weeks and was trying to keep fit after ending another unsuccessful stint early, this time at 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

    Back at Helios München, a small club in the east of the Bavarian city, young "Berki" had been thriving. Bayern Munich spotted him in the E youth team and brought the eight-year-old Göktan to Säbener Straße straight after a trial. Soon regarded as a wonderkid and a future star, he scored at a relentless rate.

    "There were about 400 of them in one D youth season. I often scored 10 or 12 goals in a match," Göktan recalls. Bayern Munich rated the young striker highly and signed him to a preliminary contract at 13. He neglected school, barely attended and staked everything on football from an early age. For a long time, his path led only one way: steeply upwards.

    Göktan's potential was enormous. Halil Altintop, who later played alongside the by-then much-fallen wonderkid at Kaiserslautern, once said of him: "What he did with the ball was truly incredible. I probably never saw another player as technically skilled." But talent alone was not enough. Göktan's personality, character and attitude towards the sport were still too unformed.

  • Göktan also cost Owen Hargreaves a title with Bayern Munich

    imago-sport-1041742.jpg
    Sven Simon

    Playing for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    Göktan was already causing friction as a teenager. People around him say that, even at 16, he occasionally indulged in alcohol-fuelled escapades, stepped out of line and had airs and graces. "He was convinced from a very early age that he was a star," Herbert Harbich, a long-time volunteer supervisor of Bayern Munich's youth teams, recalled in the tz. "That isn't enough."

    In the 1998 German under-19 championship final, Göktan gave Harbich a reason to remember him. Bayern Munich's under-19s, with Göktan playing alongside the likes of Owen Hargreaves and Daniel Bierofka, led 2-1 away at Borussia Dortmund. With just over 20 minutes left, Bayern won a penalty. Göktan, one of the younger players and not the designated taker, grabbed the ball and missed the chance to settle the match and secure the Munich side's first German youth title.

    Dortmund equalised in stoppage time and forced a penalty shootout. "Göktan stepped up again — and failed again," Harbich recalls. Bayern Munich's youngsters lost, Dortmund won the title and Göktan became the tragic figure.

    For a long time, though, Göktan's lack of professionalism did little to hold him back. He played without a care, kept improving and trained with the first team under Giovanni Trapattoni at 16, where he began dribbling past world stars such as Lothar Matthäus. At 17, Göktan signed his first professional contract, dropped out of school altogether and was ready to take off.

  • Professional debut against Favid Beckham and the great Manchester United

    imago-sport-91781.jpg
    Camera 4

    He made his Champions League debut for Bayern at the age of 17 years and nine months, in a group-stage match against mighty Manchester United at Munich's Olympic Stadium. Göktan played just under half an hour after replacing Hasan Salihamidzic, suddenly sharing a pitch with David Beckham and Paul Scholes. "I was in a trance," Göktan said.

    On his debut in Europe's elite competition, Göktan almost scored. He says that chance could have changed everything if it had gone differently. "That left-footed shot that went just wide to the right of the goal. Sometimes I think: if it had gone in, perhaps everything would have turned out differently." Perhaps then someone would have kept his feet firmly on the ground and stopped him getting carried away. But no such figure ever appeared in Berkant Göktan's story.

    That appearance against United remained the biggest stage Göktan experienced as a Bayern player. He let himself be distracted, made everything but football a priority and played only two more competitive matches for FCB. Coach Ottmar Hitzfeld suddenly stopped relying on him. In early 1999, still only 18, he joined Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan. Six months later, Bayern sent him to his former mentor Hermann Gerland in Bielefeld.

    Despite his talent, Göktan suddenly fell behind. He made only five appearances for Gladbach and 16 for Bielefeld, scoring just one goal. He grew frustrated and wanted too much too quickly. In the summer of 2000, he returned to Bayern but played almost exclusively for the second team in the Regionalliga. "The big setback at Bayern was that I trained just as much as ever, but the improvement in my performances didn't come," he once told kicker. He stagnated and made no progress, but was earning comparatively good money. "I gradually lost motivation. I covered it up and threw myself into the money. Football was only a secondary concern."

  • A star at Galatasaray Istanbul for a year

    imago-sport-1040823185.jpg
    BSR Agency
    "With every step, I came closer to the ground"

    Göktan's Bayern Munich chapter ended in 2001. To the surprise of many, the promising 20-year-old found a place at Turkish top club Galatasaray. "It was madness! There were twenty cameras and numerous journalists at the contract signing. I'd never experienced anything like it," Göktan enthused to 11Freunde. After a six-month settling-in period, things went reasonably well on the pitch too. Göktan contributed five goals to their Turkish league title triumph and played in the Champions League against Liverpool and Barcelona.

    As so often in Göktan's career, that high point offered only a brief flicker of new hope. He barely played in his second and third years at Gala, moved to Besiktas in 2004 and was completely sidelined there. A lax attitude and bad luck with changes of coach sent things further downhill. "That broke me mentally. I thought: 'Mate, you'll never play again, you're a substitute.' With every step, I came closer to the ground," he explains.

    Michael Henke, his former assistant coach at Bayern Munich when Göktan was still the much-praised talent of the century, brought him back to Germany, to Kaiserslautern. But Henke was soon sacked, and Göktan again played no part under his successor, Wolfgang Wolf. In April 2006, he terminated his contract with FCK and fled back to his home city of Munich. To the English Garden.

  • Hero of Munich’s blue half – until he turns to cocaine

    imago-sport-3221759.jpg
    MIS
    "Success went to my head"

    Göktan did everything he could to keep fit. He seemed to have changed his ways, showing a new humility. "I put my brother in goal on the artificial turf pitch at my first club and trained. I did everything during that time: played football, rode a bike, went swimming and went jogging." Then 1860 Munich heard that the former wonderkid of their great rivals from Säbener Straße wanted a comeback. They initially signed him for the amateurs before he enjoyed what were probably his two best years as a professional with the Lions.

    At 1860, Göktan became the face of the team. "For once in my life, I finally had the good fortune to find a coach in Munich who believed in me, knew how to handle me properly and could work with me for a long time." Marco Kurz had brought him to the amateurs, and Göktan took off with the Blues when Kurz became first-team coach. He scored ten goals in just 13 second-division appearances in his first season for 1860, then added another ten in his second despite a three-month injury lay-off.

    "I didn’t repeat my mistakes from the past. I was successful again, but this time I kept my feet on the ground," Göktan said in 2007. He also expressed remorse over his failure at Bayern Munich. "I was a mess. It was a big problem that I was too impatient, too impulsive. Success went to my head." With his fortunes rising again, he wanted to do everything better and return to the Bundesliga. But the bombshell in October 2008 made it clear that Göktan had failed once more.

    1860 ordered a cocaine test after Göktan's conspicuous, strange behaviour and tips from Munich's nightlife scene. It came back positive. Brief fame seemed to have done him no good once again, while a mysterious foot injury was troubling him. There was also talk of family problems, particularly with his father Fahrettin. After the positive drug test, the Lions offered to help and initially wanted only to suspend his contract. Göktan wanted none of it. He packed up and fled to Thailand, disappearing from German professional football for good before he had even turned 28.

  • Brief greetings on Instagram

    imago-sport-14899225.jpg
    Lackovic

    "I was glad everything came out, because it left me no way out," he said years later of his cocaine abuse. "At the airport, there were two options: Mexico or Thailand." Göktan chose Thailand. He left football behind, became interested in Buddhist teachings and met his new, great love. Just under a year and a half after leaving 1860, he tried to make another fresh start with Thai top club Muangthong United. It did not last long.

    At the end of 2012, aged 31, he suddenly wanted to establish himself in German football again. Few clubs still wanted him, though, and the best he could manage was SV Heimstetten in the Regionalliga Bayern. Göktan played just six minutes of competitive football for the village club from the Upper Bavarian provinces. Those minutes came against Bayern Munich's second team, of all opponents, in a 0-5 defeat at the end of October 2013.

    Since then, Göktan has not appeared in another match report. His Instagram profile has gone fairly quiet too, though he occasionally posts pictures of himself and his family. He looks grounded, smiling at the camera with his children and various animals. He also shares old pictures from his playing days, including faded newspaper shots of him and Stefan Effenberg.

    Perhaps he still plays football now and then in the English Garden. A few onlookers might stop to watch, unaware they are seeing a former once-in-a-century talent. After a few minutes, they simply walk on.