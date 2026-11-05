'Showing them what we're about' - Christian Pulisic and the USMNT's Golden Generation faced a trial by fire, but Cavan Sullivan and Co. are getting a different start

The game that helped launch the Golden Generation came in November 2017: a 1-1 draw with Portugal. It featured the debuts of Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. The former scored. Of the players who appeared that night, just six made the 2022 World Cup squad: Adams, McKennie, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyn Acosta, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ethan Horvath. Just three, Yedlin, John Brooks and Alejandro Bedoya, had played at the 2014 World Cup.

"Getting called into that camp after we didn't qualify for the World Cup, I think it was a wake-up call for both of us," Adams told GOAL in 2024. "They relied on both of us to come in and try and change the narrative of what U.S. Soccer is. I think we both look at that as a big moment. We were roommates in that camp, and we just enjoyed that time so much because we both felt like 'Yeah, we deserve to be here', but we just kind of laughed at each other like, 'I can't believe they're leaning on us right now to change everything'.

"Now, we look back, and we were those guys. It's changed a lot."

As McKennie and Adams began their international journeys, they did so largely without the presence of the previous generation's big names. By the time the likes of Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley and Tim Howard either stepped away or were left off the national team, Adams had played precisely zero games with them. McKennie, meanwhile, played 11 games with that foursome, eight of which came with Bradley throughout 2019.

There were reasons why. After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, U.S. Soccer decided to turn the page. The goal was to empower the youth to make their own path and make their own mistakes. As a result, the program moved on from the previous generation largely all at once. In the years since, it's been debated heavily how that impacted the generation that followed them.

"It was a bit strange," Adams recalled. "When I came through, it was Michael Bradley and Jozy for one camp maybe that I was in with them, and then, after that, it was like 'It's your guys' time'. You just have to take it in stride and adapt to that, become a leader and understand what it requires to qualify for a World Cup and how difficult it is to go through the process."

He added: "It was off the cusp of obviously not qualifying for a World Cup, and it was like 'You guys basically need to play right now and need to perform right now so that we can qualify for the next World Cup'."

They, of course, did that and made it to the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup. That group then reached the same Round of 16, too, before falling to Belgium this past summer. Soon, World Cup qualifying will begin again ahead of the 2030 tournament, and the "Golden Generation" will head into it with their arms alongside a bunch of kids that are trying to break through in a different way than they did eight years ago.