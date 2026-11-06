Pain in Spain: Why former Liverpool team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott might not last long in La Liga

When Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan from Liverpool last summer, with a view to a permanent transfer, it looked like one of those rare deals that suits everyone involved. As it transpired, nobody benefited, least of all Elliott, who essentially lost an entire year of his career because Unai Emery didn't want a player signed by former sporting director Monchi.
The coach couldn't fault Elliott for effort or professionalism. He just didn't think he was worth £35m ($47m), so the two-time Under-21 European champions was prevented from making 10 Premier League appearances for Villa, as that would have triggered the obligation-to-buy clause in his contract.
It was a complete farce, one that Emery admitted was incredibly unfair on Elliott. "I feel sorry for the boy," the Spaniard said. Crazy as it may seem, though, there's a case to be made that Elliott's move to Mestalla has actually been even more damaging - at least from a reputational perspective.
After arriving in Valencia on deadline day, the 23-year-old has been involved in six Liga games - but started none of them. Worse still, he was sent off just 19 minutes after coming on in the 2-1 loss to Villarreal on October 21 after picking up two bookings in quick succession for dissent - much to the understandably fury of Aguirre, who replaced Carlos Corberan as the club's permanent coach the month before.
"I don't know what he could have said to the referee, he barely speaks Spanish," the former Mexico coach said, "so getting sent off for something he said just makes me angry. It's an absurd, ridiculous dismissal, and I told him as much."
As a result of his red card, Elliott was banned for last weekend's game against Elche, and given 19th-placed Valencia picked up their first win since the middle of September without him, it seems he'll see few minutes - if any - against Madrid.
Indeed, amid reports that Elliott arrived in Spain in poor physical condition, and has yet to register a goal or assist for Valencia, there is already talk of his loan stay being terminated during the winter transfer window, particularly as the sporting director that signed him, Ron Gourlay, was sacked on the same day as Corberan.
Funnily enough, Alexander-Arnold is also being linked with a return to Liverpool in 2027, given he's 28 now and can ill-afford to spend the season as Madrid's third-choice right-back if he wants to keep his place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad.
The word coming out of his camp is that he is determined to stay and fight for his place in Mourinho's team but, at this particular point in time, it actually does feel as if there's more of a chance of Alexander-Arnold and Elliott sharing a pitch again at Anfield rather than anywhere else.