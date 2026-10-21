The Shortlist: Why Feyenoord sensation Gjivai Zechiel would be a great signing for Arsenal or Chelsea

Success has not come overnight for Gjivai Zechiel. He graduated into Feyenoord's first-team squad at the age of 19 in August 2023 after five years in the academy, making his debut under then-manager Arne Slot, but regular minutes did not immediately come his way.

Indeed, by January 2025, Zechiel only had 11 Eredivisie appearances to his name, and Feyenoord decided his development would be best served by a loan move. The midfielder was shipped off to Sparta Rotterdam, where he had spent six years as a youth player between 2012 and 2018, which allowed him to play senior football week in, week out for a productive, four-month period.

Zechiel registered three goal involvements in 13 appearances for Sparta, which earned him an even more high-profile loan to Utrecht, who finished fourth in the 2025-26 Eredivisie to qualify for the Europa League. Under the stewardship of Ron Jans, Zechiel blossomed at the Stadion Galgenwaard, delivering a combined 20 goals and assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

"In my eyes, he can grow into a top player," Jans told De Telegraaf at the end of the season. "I certainly think he can break through at Feyenoord. He deserves a chance."

Giovanni van Bronchorst has given Zechiel that chance since replacing Robin van Persie as Feyenoord boss in mid-June, even going so far as to describe the 22-year-old as "the future for Dutch football". Zechiel's club future may well lie outside of his homeland, though, as it has been reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Zechiel, and it's easy to imagine him being a big hit in the Premier League.