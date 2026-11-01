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Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo GFX HIC 1-1GOAL

How 'man of the moment' Erling Haaland usurped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the world's most marketable footballer

The Manchester City hitman is the top-ranked footballer in SportsPro's annual rankings, with the great CR7 sliding as he enters the twilight of his glittering career

Krishan Davis

  • Already an unstoppable force on the pitch, Erling Haaland is fast becoming a juggernaut off it, and his skyrocketing global profile has now been officially recognised. The Manchester City hitman has been ranked as the most marketable footballer on the planet, usurping the great Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Sports business media company SportsPro have revealed their hotly-anticipated annual list of the 50 most marketable athletes across the globe. The metric used to rank them is a 100-point system, built from three scoring pillars: brand equity (worth 45 points), momentum (40 points) and commercial trajectory (15 points) - in other words, the equity an athlete has built, the momentum behind it, and the room they still have to grow.

    Some 1,202 athletes were assessed across 70 sports based on data collected in the year between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. Women's tennis star Aryna Sabalenka came out on top, followed by Chinese skier Eileen Gu, basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Haaland in fourth, and men's tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz to complete the top five.

    Haaland is the only footballer to crack the top 10 in 2026 - a reflection of the meteoric growth of his personal brand over the past year. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has slipped from fifth to 14th, with the veteran superstar's marketability "on the wane".

  • Social media sensation

    Erling Haaland haircut
    Erling Haaland YouTube

    Haaland has found significant success through his YouTube channel, which he only launched a year ago

    A significant driver of Haaland's new-found fame has been the success of his YouTube channel, which he launched in October 2025 and has since racked up 4.6 million subscribers and close to 250m views across his short and long-form videos, with both his personable, cheeky persona and his ability as a footballer effectively guaranteeing its success.

    "We're seeing YouTube become an increasingly important platform for sports content consumption in general, but particularly for athletes who are looking to build their media profiles and control their own narrative," Michael Long, SportsPro's head of commercial content, tells GOAL. "Haaland's personal channel gives him an outlet to develop his own voice and build direct relationships with his fanbase, while his day-in-the-life output is consistently strong and drives significant viewership and engagement."

    The 26-year-old demonstrated the clout he already has on the platform (and across social media) on the eve of the new season, breaking the internet by sharing a video of himself having his famous, flowing 'viking' locks shaved off. The seven-minute vlog has now been viewed some 10 million times, while many more will have watched and engaged with teasers across Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms.

    The people who feature in the haircut video are another indication of Haaland's significant pull; he has Noel Gallagher, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jack Grealish and Pep Guardiola's numbers in his star-studded phonebook, and when he called to show them his drastic new look, they answered. He's also collaborated with YouTube behemoths KSI and the Sidemen.

    Just this week, Haaland was announced among the winners of the 2026 Instagram Rings - an award that celebrates those making an impact through their creativity on the platform. "On Instagram, he amplifies this larger-than-life persona: bringing together football, humour and a distinctive personality that sets his account apart from others in the sport and beyond," a statement said.

  • Breaking America

    Erling Haaland Norway
    Getty

    The summer's World Cup in North America has done wonders for Haaland's profile in the U.S.

    Haaland's YouTube channel played a big role in helping the towering forward to break the United States this summer, too. He seized his opportunity to grow his profile there during the World Cup, as the country was completely charmed by his charisma and disarming personality.

    Norway headed stateside having qualified for their first World Cup in 28 years, and they lived up to the pre-tournament tag of dark horses thanks in no small part to the exploits of their prolific No.9. Alongside his team-mates and their viral 'viking row' celebration, Haaland captured the imagination on and off the pitch, scoring seven times in five appearances on his country's run to the quarter-finals - including a sensational brace in the stunning last-16 triumph over five-time champions Brazil.

    He still found time to post a number of behind-the-scenes vlogs from his time in the U.S. which went viral as he revelled in being able to go about daily life relatively unnoticed, including embracing cowboy culture in Dallas and trying New York delicacies. That prompted a bizarre wave of AI videos featuring Haaland as a cartoon character, viking and more. Haaland even kept things rolling by returning home with a $750 taxidermied raccoon as a souvenir.

    His profile would grow exponentially as his country progressed, fuelled by his goals and off-field antics, and Haaland brought in 32 million new followers on Instagram during the tournament - more than any other player and more than five-times the population of the nation he was representing - while he has attracted millions more in the months since.

    Haaland admitted afterwards that the World Cup had been "life-changing" for him. He told Norwegian outlet VG at the time: "It has been the coolest weeks and the journey I have had in my entire life. It has been completely surreal, it is difficult to take it in now. You get a bit empty. If I think quickly through these 40 days, it has been completely insane."

    Legacy American news outlet ABC labelled him "a global soccer sensation on and off the pitch" who had "transcended the tournament with his unique personality", while NBC dubbed the striker "the MVP of the small screen".

    "Off the field, this was the year Haaland went truly global," Long says, "largely thanks to the World Cup, where he performed incredibly well under pressure, affirmed his status as a top striker, and ingratiated himself to a relatively new and untapped market in North America."

  • 'Personality, sense of humour & relatability'

    Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
    Getty Images Sport

    Haaland has been in a league of his own in terms of marketability over the past year, and he shows no sign of slowing down

    Although Haaland had to settle for a domestic cup double last season, rather than winning the Premier League, Champions League or an unlikely World Cup, his goal-scoring exploits combined with his authenticity, the rapid growth of his online channels and his willingness to give his fans a peek behind the curtain of his private life have propelled him into SportsPro's top five.

    He has also built up a lucrative portfolio of brand deals, including with his boot supplier Nike (one of the most costly boot deals of all time), Beats by Dre headphones, Breitling watches and Budweiser, whose advertising campaign he starred in during the World Cup.

    "Haaland is at the forefront of the world's most popular sport and its leading competitions, which naturally makes him highly visible throughout the year," Long explains. "His record-breaking exploits for club and country continue to fuel his popularity, while his unique personality, sense of humour and relatability have captured the imagination within and outside of football.

    "He continues to use social media to great effect and, backed by a talented team that manages his accounts, he is a clear standout among athletes when it comes to the content he puts out on a regular basis. All that is only enhancing his marketability.

    "Our assessment model measures athletes by their built-up brand equity and the momentum they demonstrated. Haaland scores highly in both respects. As such, he's fast becoming a household name who has significant room for growth, which is a compelling mix for brand marketers."

    One significant threat to Haaland's status as football's most marketable player, of course, is Man City's potential punishment for being found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. At this stage it is still unclear when the final judgement will come, as City fight the verdict tooth and nail.

  • Ronaldo 'on the wane' - but still 'unmatched'

    FBL-KSA-NASSR-NEOM
    AFP

    Ronaldo has slid down SportsPro's ranking this year, but only because of the metric used to calculate the standings

    As we've touched upon, Haaland is the only footballer to crack the top 10 of the 2026 rankings. Real Madrid star's Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are 19th and 20th, respectively, while Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is 23rd and the great Lionel Messi is further back still in 27th. Arsenal's Alessia Russo (29th) and three-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas (47th) are the only women's players in the top 50.

    Most notable, though, is Ronaldo's slide from fifth in the rankings in 2025 to 14th this time around, with the 41-year-old finally entering the endgame of his glittering career, although that is caveated by the tweak to SportsPro's metric that meant room for growth was a significant factor.

    "There's a case to say Ronaldo's marketability is on the wane as he enters the twilight of his career following his move to Saudi Arabia," Long tells GOAL, "but his drop in our rankings isn't necessarily down to diminishing marketability. The key reason for his fall is primarily due to the evolved assessment model we used to determine the rankings, so direct year-on-year comparisons are a tad misleading.

    "This year, the model prioritises momentum and commercial trajectory over accumulated brand equity, which means many established stars and older athletes with more limited career runways ahead of them have fallen compared to 2025, including Ronaldo." That goes some way to explaining Messi's low placement, too, as well as Neymar, who was somewhat surprisingly 24th.

    At 26, Haaland, meanwhile, is yet to even hit his peak as an athlete, and given the huge numbers he's generated on his YouTube channel in a relatively short timeframe, it feels as though the sky is the limit if he can stay on the same trajectory in every aspect of his career.

    "Haaland is a star on the rise with considerable commercial momentum, whereas Ronaldo is a global icon with established equity, a hugely commercialised personal brand and an extensive partnership portfolio - and therefore more limited room for growth in future," Long explains. "Our assessment model puts Haaland ahead of Ronaldo in the rankings, but it really depends on how you define 'marketability' and which elements you deem to be most important for driving an individual’s commercial value. Haaland is the man of the moment right now, whereas Ronaldo's overall marketability is quite possibly unmatched when you consider his entire career."

  • Waiting in the wings

    FBL-WC-2026-MATCH101-FRA-ESP
    AFP

    Yamal and Mbappe are among those who will hope to usurp Haaland next year

    At a glance, some will be surprised by the positions of the likes of Mbappe - who currently finds himself at the centre of La Liga's bizarre China crisis - and Yamal, who are widely considered to be among the very best players on the planet. Still aged just 19, Yamal in particular is considered to be the heir to Messi at Barcelona and a multi-time Ballon d'Or winner in waiting. As such, Long suggests it won't be long until he rises.

    "Continued success and great individual performances on the field will undoubtedly help, but he'll also need to continue posting and engaging with his growing audience on social," SportsPro's head of commercial content says. "If he can convert the heightened attention he's seeing into a large and engaged personal following, his marketability will continue to rise - and brand partnerships and other monetisation opportunities will surely follow.

    "Other factors will also play into his marketability, at least as we define it within our model. He already boasts huge international reach and a vast addressable market thanks to the sport in which he competes and the club he represents. How he presents himself publicly, how we develops his social profile, which brands he partners with, what cultural topics he chooses to engage with, the extent to which he crosses over into other areas outside of sport: all of those factors will contribute towards his marketability - and his placement within our rankings - in future."

    As for Mbappe and Vinicius, Long believes both remain "hugely marketable", and there's no doubt they have what it takes to challenge Haaland in the future. "Mbappe has appeared in the list every year since 2018 and made the top 10 four times," he says. "Vinicius has appeared twice and ranked second in 2024. Being ranked inside the top 20 out of all athletes globally indicates that both players remain hugely marketable when compared to the hundreds of athletes we assessed this year."

    Haaland is undoubtedly "the man of the moment", but it's clear the competition to usurp him as the most marketable footballer on the planet in 2027 is going to be fierce.