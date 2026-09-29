Where's Chloe & Ella?! Shock Kelly & Toone omissions prove Sarina Wiegman's capable of tough love in pursuit of England glory
Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly might still be a long way off retirement but they are already Lionesses icons, players who have come up with huge moments in this incredible era of success for England, in the European Championship triumphs of 2022 and 2025 and the run to a first Women's World Cup final in 2023. For both to be absent from Sarina Wiegman's first squad of the 2026-27 season then, ahead of England's must-win World Cup qualifier against Greece, was shocking.
Wiegman has long called upon the same core of players in her extremely successful time in charge, with Toone essentially ever-present since 2022 and Kelly only dropped once, when her game time plummeted at Manchester City - and injuries paved the way for her to be added to the England squad a few days later anyway. This is a manager who has regularly spoken about players having "credit in the bank" even when their form or minutes have dipped. She is loyal to those who have delivered.
But Toone and Kelly's omissions from Wiegman’s latest squad were not shocking because they have started the new season on fire. There is nothing egregious going on here. Rather, the shock was because it was almost jarring not to see their names among those chosen, such is the rarity. But the decisions were more than justifiable.
It’s incredible to say that, given just over a year ago Toone started five of England's six games as they triumphed at Euro 2025, while Kelly stepped up throughout the knockout stages to be a difference-maker and a match-winner. What has happened that means these two Lionesses stars are now on the outside looking in as England prepare for a massive do-or-die qualifier?
Below the levels expected
Wiegman was straight to the point when asked about Toone and Kelly on Tuesday, after her squad for the Greece qualifier was announced. "The levels weren't what I expected from them on the pitch," she said.
Kelly has started just twice for Arsenal at the start of this new season and has struggled to make an impact, whether in the line-up or coming off the bench. Her representatives told the Athletic that she has been managing a hamstring injury and is set to use the international window to "rehabilitate”. Arsenal boss Renee Slegers backed that up on Tuesday, though she did also say Kelly was "fit and available" for England selection. When asked if any injury was part of Kelly's absence, Wiegman said: “It’s just what I saw on the pitch. We kept it to football.”
Toone, meanwhile, was dropped to the bench for Manchester United's trip to Arsenal. She did come back with a goal and an assist in the 10-1 thrashing of Sheffield United in the League Cup and started United's first win of the Women's Super League season on Sunday, against West Ham. But it wasn't enough for Wiegman to include her in Tuesday's squad.
Notably, neither have seen their clubs make the best starts to the new season. But when pointed to that on Tuesday, in reference to Toone in particular, Wiegman responded: "But I also look at how do you execute your own football actions? As an individual in the task and role you have, but also connected with the team. That's what I focus on." Evidently, neither passed the test.
Growing competition
After pointing to a lack of form, Wiegman's next explanation for the two omissions was the "big competition" for places. Of course, there is always competition for places in a national team like England's, with the depth of talent available. But it is especially the case right now in the midfield and forward areas, with that not always having been the case in midfield in particular.
Looking ahead to this squad announcement, there was a strong feeling that Lexi Potter would earn her first call-up. The 20-year-old has started the season exceptionally well for Chelsea and formed an excellent partnership with Keira Walsh that has helped unlock more of the 29-year-old’s attacking threat.
Erica Parkinson was another many thought would be included. The 18-year-old playmaker won her first call-up back in April but was an unused sub for both games before returning to the Under-23s in June. But she has started her time in the United States with the North Carolina Courage well and deserves to return to the seniors.
The question, though, was who would drop out to allow these two in? Toone and Kelly have been constants under Wiegman, so banking on them to be the ones to make room was not on the cards for many. Yet, it is indeed they who have made way.
Next generation
And these are welcome changes. Potter and Parkinson are two really exciting young players who are playing really well for their clubs and represent the long-term future of the Lionesses. They deserve to be involved. Similar can be said of Freya Godfrey, the 21-year-old forward who has kept her place while someone as notable as Kelly has dropped out.
There are others looking to follow them into the squad, too. Ruby Mace could be knocking on the door again after being moved back into midfield by Everton this season, rather than playing in a centre-back position that is well-stocked for England. Laila Harbert left Arsenal this summer to sign for the San Diego Wave and is another highly-rated young player who could shake up the midfield in due course.
Katie Reid, the Gunners' centre-back, will be back from injury soon, having had to withdraw from her first Lionesses camp due to a devastating ACL tear. Michelle Agyemang, the breakout star of Euro 2025, will also hope to return soon from the same injury. Anouk Denton, meanwhile, who made her England debut at the end of 2025, was playing well for Bay FC before her own setback.
These are all younger players that are asking to be looked at by Wiegman, trying to break into that squad and show the manager that she has more options worth looking at. The stalwarts, then, have to be on their toes. Wiegman has copped unnecessary criticism at times for a lack of trust in young players when, in actual fact, she has always looked to promote those deserving from the U23s.
This week's squad announcement serves as a significant reminder of as much and will give a lot of encouragement to those looking to follow Potter, Parkinson and Godfrey into the Lionesses' picture.
Positive responses pending?
None of this means there is no way back for Kelly and Toone. Wiegman made that abundantly clear on Tuesday. "I really believe in them. I still believe in them. They're not in the squad, but I believe in them," she said, before issuing some tough love that she will hope produces a positive response. "We follow them really well and we thought, 'Hmmm, we expect a bit more', and we know they can bring more. That was the message, too," she added. "I hope they can step up and show what they can do because I'm convinced that they can do better."
Asked if she thinks this will be motivation for both players, Wiegman said: "That's what I hope. Of course I hope they respond to it really well. That's what I want. I hope they come back even better than they were before."
It's a positive place for England to be in, where two huge names, who have produced moments, can be dropped from the squad because there is enough quality and competition for places for Wiegman to feel comfortable leaving them out. The scenario will be even rosier if both Kelly and Toone do indeed respond positively to this setback and hit higher levels.
In less than nine months, the Lionesses will hope to be on their way to the 2027 Women's World Cup, and they will want to approach that tournament with as many in-form players and selection headaches as possible.