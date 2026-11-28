The obvious question, then, is whether anything should - or even can - be done to prevent Brazilian clubs from effectively making the Libertadores their own. There has been talk of opening the tournament to Mexican and MLS sides to increase the level of competition but that still seems a long way off, given the obviously complicated logistics.
There is, however, a chance that Brazil's success at club level will be checked by its failings in the international arena. "Brazil are now implementing a change in the number of foreign players that are allowed in matchday squads," Marshall explains, "and this is happening because the national team is performing so poorly.
"Right now, you can have up to nine foreign players in your matchday squads in Brazil. As of next season, that's going to fall to eight. And then it's going to fall to seven, and then it's going to fall to six, and it's going to be five in 2030.
"The thinking is that the national team, which had another dreadful World Cup, is being negatively affected by the fact that Brazilian clubs are dominated by foreign talent and that there should be more opportunities for young Brazilian players.
"Clearly, that could have an impact on Brazilian clubs and their squad-building when it comes to Libertadores because if you look at this Palmeiras team at the moment, Arias is Colombian, their captain, Gustavo Gomez, is Paraguayan, Joaquin Piquerez is Uruguayan, and Flaco Lopez is Argentinian.
"So, if you restrict that ability to buy foreign players, that would likely weaken the strength of the Brazilian squads and might well lead to some clubs from other countries winning the Libertadores."
As it stands, though, a third title in six years is there for Palmeiras, particularly as they're going up against a club that hasn't lifted the trophy since 2009. "Palmeiras are definitely the favourites," Marshall says. "Abel Ferreira is a superb coach who's able to get his team to play - and win - in a variety of ways.
"A lot of comparisons have been made between him and a young Jose Mourinho and while there are elements of Diego Simeone about him, I think that's pretty much spot on. Throughout the Libertadores he has been a bit cautious, but they usually step up when it matters most and when Arias is on his game, Palmeiras are difficult to beat.
"Obviously, anything can happen in a one-off game and Estudiantes won the only time these two teams have previously met in the Copa Libertadores, in the final all the way back in 1968. Estudiantes also know exactly what they have to do. They have to shut the game down as much as possible - because they can't compete with Palmeiras in terms of quality."
No South American sides outside of Brazil can, though - and that feels like a problem that won't go away even if there's an upset in Montevideo on Saturday night. Indeed, an Estudiantes victory would arguably only interrupt Brazil's run of tournament triumphs rather than signal the end of its Libertadores dominance.