Dortmund may also be tempted to cash in on some young stars who have already nailed down roles in Kovac's lineup. No one has clocked more Bundesliga minutes for BVB this term than 24-year-old Daniel Svensson, the Swedish left-back who joined the club from Nordsjælland for €6.5m last year after a successful loan spell.
He also leads the team for set-piece deliveries, and his defensive nous has helped Dortmund maintain the league's joint-best defensive record (seven goals conceded in nine games). With his market value now estimated to be around €50m, Svensson has been mentioned as a target for clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona.
Jobe Bellingham has also played his part in making Dortmund more solid, using his imposing frame and excellent timing to break up play in midfield. It took some time for the 21-year-old to settle in Germany after his €33m switch from Sunderland, but he's now stepping out of the shadow of his brother, Jude, and if he continues on his current trajectory, could emulate the Real Madrid man by earning a big-money move in the near future.
Up front, Kovac has been using two more 24-year-olds to provide support for Guirassy in Fabio Silva and Maximilian Beier. Dortmund paid €25m to sign Silva from Wolves, and although his debut season was a mixed bag, the Portuguese striker is now making a decisive impact consistently when called upon. He registered a goal and an assist in the Champions League win against Betis, and hit the equaliser in Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Bayern at Allianz Arena.
Silva's versatility and ability to manoeuvre in tight spaces make him a unique asset, and he's too good to keep playing second fiddle to Guirassy in the long term. Dortmund could potentially make double their investment on Silva in today's market if he decides to seek an exit in search of a more prominent role.
Like Silva, Beier can play multiple positions across the frontline. Signed for €30m from Hoffenheim in 2024, the Germany international has racked up a combined 42 goals and assists in 106 appearances for Dortmund to date, including six this season.
He's an effective link-man and stands out for his relentless off-the-ball work rate, which has been vital to Kovac's tactical blueprint. Brentford made a €70m offer for Beier in the summer, and Arsenal have reportedly been scouting him while checking up on Nwaneri's progress, so he could well be the next in line for a high-profile move.
On Tuesday night, Beier is set for an audition at the Emirates, as Dortmund take on the Gunners in the Champions League. If Kovac's side can come away with a positive result, it will serve as more evidence that the new project is working perfectly, with the next generation likely to view Dortmund as one of the most attractive destinations in the sport because of their renewed passion for moulding superstars.