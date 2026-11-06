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American Abroad GFX GOAL

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie prepare for USMNT returns - but can Tim Weah and Joe Scally make Mauricio Pochettino think twice?

Returning stars, new faces and notable omissions: one last club weekend to build momentum ahead of USMNT duty - or show Mauricio Pochettino what he's missing.

Ryan Tolmich

  • With the release of the U.S. Men's National Team roster this week, attention is turning toward the international break. But there’s still plenty of club business to take care of first. There's still a series of crucial club games on the schedule before American soccer's top stars board their flights to Atlanta to begin training for the CONCACAF Nations League.

    It's been a busy time for the USMNT's stars and, after many played midweek in European matches, they're back in action in their domestic leagues this weekend. Then it's two crucial USMNT matches against Haiti. It never slows down, does it? Each of the 25 players called into this squad will want to build one last bit of momentum heading into that international break, too.

    Meanwhile, there are a whole bunch of players that weren't part of that squad. They, too, will be playing this weekend, and they will be plenty motivated to show national team manager Mauricio Pochettino why they should be involved next time, even if that next time feels a long way away.

    GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad...

  • Pulisic, McKennie, Balogun prep for big returns

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    Nicolo Campo

    Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun have club business to handle before rejoining the USMNT for the Nations League clash with Haiti.

    Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun may just be the USMNT's three most well-known players. None were in the first post-World Cup camp in September. They're set to be in this one, though.

    McKennie and Pulisic will both arrive a little late to Atlanta due to Serie A duties, with both playing on Sunday. McKennie and Juve are set to visit Fiorentina in the day's latest game, while Pulisic's Milan are also away from home as they visit Genoa. After that, both will head stateside to rejoin some familiar faces, and meet a few new ones, too.

    Balogun, meanwhile, has played far less than his two USMNT teammates, and that's despite their injury issues. It seems the tide is turning for him on the club level, though. After scoring against Paris FC last weekend, he started a Conference League match against Nordsjaelland midweek, showing signs that Monaco do now have a plan for him. The big question is if he'll play Sunday against Le Mans before likely getting some good minutes for the USMNT next weekend against Haiti.

  • Freeman and Villarreal eye bounce back

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    Ball Raw Images

    After a PSG thumping, Villarreal also find themselves in a tough spot domestically.

    It's safe to say Alex Freeman and Villarreal need a bounce-back game. So too do most teams that play PSG, to be fair, but Villarreal's experience was particularly ugly. Six-nil at home under the bright lights of the Champions League? That's going to sting.

    All you can do after a night like that is recalibrate, burn the tape, and turn the page to the next one. Up next for Freeman and Villarreal is a match against Getafe before a brief goodbye for the international break.

    Unfortunately for Villarreal, this one feels like it comes with stakes. The Yellow Submarine have established themselves as a Champions League-level team but, at the moment, they're ninth in La Liga. It's a tough league to claw your way back in, so dropped points make life hard, and Villarreal have already dropped too many domestically while chasing the games in Europe.

    So, with that in mind, there's pressure on Villarreal, particularly given how they played on Tuesday.

  • Reynolds and Castaneda play ahead of big USMNT chance

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    SOPA Images

    Bryan Reynolds and Santiago Castaneda have another chance to impress at the club level before their first USMNT camp under Mauricio Pochettino.

    Bryan Reynolds and Santiago Castaneda are in the spotlight after earning their first USMNT call-ups under Pochettino. Before they head to Atlanta, though, both have another chance this weekend to show what caught his attention.

    Reynolds has thrived as a wing back for Rennes this season, and he'll look to continue to show that this weekend against Lille. After finishing sixth last season, Rennes are making another real push near the top of Ligue 1 this season as they sit fifth through nine games. Reynolds has played his part and, although a bulk of his minutes lately have come in European games, it's worth keeping an eye on if he can turn the tide and help his side move up the table.

    No one expected Castaneda's Paderborn to rocket up the Bundesliga table, but at the moment, they're holding somewhat firm. Paderborn, who were promoted from the 2. Bundesliga via the playoff, enter this weekend's match against Eintracht Frankfurt sitting 14th. For a newly-promoted team to survive, your spine needs to be strong, and Castaneda has done his part in making that happen in the heart of midfield.

    Consider this weekend another audition, then, before the two arrive in U.S. camp and really begin the process of fighting for a USMNT place.

  • How do snubs respond?

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    as-sportfoto

    Several players will need to turn disappointment to motivation this weekend.

    There is no shortage of big-name players left off this squad. Brenden Aaronson, Joe Scally, Tim Weah, Max Arfsten, Yunus Musah, Tanner Tessmann, Aidan Morris - the list goes on and on, and there are a few more you can add to it, too. With that snub fresh on their mind, how do they handle it?

    Scally is in the best form of the bunch, and he'll lead Borussia Monchengladbach into a match against Hamburg. Of all players, he likely had the best case to be included. All he can do now is put his head down, keep working, perhaps keep scoring, and hope for a return in March. Same for someone like Weah, who captained Marseille to a win over Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday and will now lead his team into a match with Lens this weekend.

    For Scally, Weah and everyone else, the non-call-up will be a bitter pill to swallow, but they aren't able to really embrace that disappointment, at least until after these games and the international break begins.