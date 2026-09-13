Americans Abroad: USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns with a bang while Sebastian Berhalter and Jack McGlynn shine in the Championship

While there were goals aplenty from the Americans in English soccer's second division, the eyes of American soccer fans were on a 45-minute run out in Serie A.

Christian Pulisic returned to action this weekend, and his return was the storyline of American soccer. This was no mere cameo, though. Playing alongside U.S. Men's National Team teammate Yunus Musah changed the game and directly helped Milan earn a point from a Serie A clash with Lazio.

There were consequential performances in the Championship, too. Sebastian Berhalter continued his electric start to life at Middlesbrough, while Jack McGlynn's start at Stoke got a whole lot better with a big goal from the USMNT midfielder.

So, without further ado, here's a closer look at this weekend's Americans Abroad.