As American soccer fans recover from their Turkey-induced comas, there is more left on the menu worth being thankful for. It's a busy weekend of Americans Abroad, and this is a special one because it's headlined by a bunch of clashes between U.S. Men's National Team stars.
Across several of the world's top leagues, American soccer's stars of both the present and future will collide to kickstart a chaotic festive period. This weekend, international teammates will be opponents, friends will be rivals, and American stars will have the chance to impact some big matches in Europe.
With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at the big American-vs-American battles that are coming up this weekend.